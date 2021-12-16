Funeral Service for MR. EMMANUEL ‘BOY” MUNROE, age 61 years of #13B Westminister Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday ,December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple, Assemblies of God, Clive Ave, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Lockhart, Rev. Father Stephen Grant and Other Associate Pastors and Deacons. Interment will follow at Holmes Rock Memorial Park, Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Loving and Devoted Wife: Marie Buchanan-Munroe; Children: Cordero Spencer-Munroe and Tre Buchanan-Munroe; Grandchild: Carris Spencer ; Siblings: Roselyn Rohs, Apostle Sharon Johnson, Pitt Munroe and Bateman Smith; Father–In–Law: Ralph Buchanan; In-Laws: Bishop Anthony Johnson, Joeann and Harrison, Elizabeth and Cyril, Susan Foote, Tanya, Sherrell, Rev. Edward, Sherman, Edward and Mario; Aunts and Uncles: Elizbeth Russell, Batman and Mary, Gracie; Aunt and Uncle In-Laws: Leonie, Dorothy, Catherine, Kathleen, Alfreda, Anges, Everette, Lamercie, Yolette and Michael, Andrew; Nieces and Nephews: Tina and Michael, Dwayne and Krystal, Anthony and Alexis, Alonzo and Dominique, Dovan, Omar, Breann, Jovan, Jacob, Brittney, Craig, Sunday, Sandy, Leonia, Stacey, Donald, Eddie, Jason, Sylvester, Romamon, Jason, Delvin, Delnika, Syrra, Ekeila, Edvardo, Esron, Ethro, Rosily, Trinity, Ryan, Renaldo, Owen, Mya, Terrano, Jameco, Jaleah; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Sharon, Da’Vonte and Jade, Dasja, Miajah, Ma’kaylah, Michael (MJ), Dwayne Jr (DJ), Khristal, Arion, Titan, Isryl, Dakota, Armani, Aamya, Craig Jr, Daniah, Ramond, Delshan, Angel, Trishell, Antevinique, Kieanna, Shelly, Seth, Arden-Marie; Cousins: Wendol (Limpy) and Gayleen, Rev. Whitney and Monique, Buffie and Joseph, Clair, Marvie Knowles, Pearline, Debbie, Marilyn, Myra, Karen, Shalonda, Sharena, Marva, Connie, Rochelle, Alfredo, Clyphane, Natasha, Davina, Carnetta, Lorenze, Donte, Esther, Pauline, Kendyce, Sunae, Melissa, Briauna, Julie, Julian, Omar, Kevin, Sean, Joseph, Renaldo, Rekai, Marvin, Nateo, Tyrek, Tyaijah, Lee, Malcom, Jameco, Jalean, Ariel, Adrianne, Ariana, Louise, Shari, Wanda, Carolina, Carline, Tameka, Paulette, Mickey, Yoline; Godson: Damien, Mason, Breann, Ryan; A host of other Family and Friends inclusive of but not limited to: Jason and Equiana, Anjoun Armaly, Sheldon, Peaches, Shelia and Chad, Wendy, Deborah, Joseph, Rose, Tina, Ernest and Paulette, Desiree, Charles, Kennon, Monique, Margot, Olga, Jan, Andrea, Renee, Dr. Cheryl, Shaelene, Edward, Rev. Canon Curtis Robinson, Nickito, Prescott, Shari, Louise, Patrice, Sheba, Glendene, Sharon, The Hepburn Family, The Mason Family, The McCoullough Family, The Shakespeare’s Family, Eula Nixon and Family, Miss Evans, Gregory and Arimenta, Vananessa, Valerie, Tabernacle High School, Nurse Fredrica and Edith, Marilyn Sands, Nancy and Jeffrey, James and Ruthlee, Margo, Sherrell, Gregory, Aaron, Raphael, Robyn, Trevor, Melbert, Melba, Indira, Lithera, Areba, Courtney, Keno, Kelson, Jeffrey, Jayson, Jenae, Valancia, Jameson, Jamie, Jasmine, James and Alyssa, Wilhelmina, Nemour Track Team, Pastor Lockhart and the Calvery Temple church family, St. Jude Anglican church family, his home away from home The Platinum Kingdom Junkanoo Group.

Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.