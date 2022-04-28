Final Rites and Burial for the late Mr. Fortnea Breman Wilson Age 56 yrs, a resident of Golden Gates, Nassau, Bahamas, will be held on Saturday April 30th 2022, 11:00 am. at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church , Kenwood Street off Mt. Royal Avenue, Nassau, Bahamas, Officiating will be Pastor France George, assisted by Pastor Jeffery Brown and Interment at Spikenard Cemetery Cowpen and Spikenard roads.

Fortnea is predeceased by his parents, Anne Wilson and Albert Glinton and His son Rickishi Wilson.

Left to mourn his memories are his daughters: Nyoka Roberts & Candice Wilson- Lamour. (Jimmy Cove) One son: Fortnea Roberts. Three grand daughters: Vandessa Storr, Kennice & Faith Cadet. Two Grand sons: Vangalun Storr & Fabien Cadet. Five Brothers: Brando Glinton, Marco Wilson, Mekel Mott & Ruebeun Bain. Four Sisters: Lateisha Glinton, Doral & Amanda Mott & Kelsie Sands. Two sister in laws: Pamela Glinton & Dorothy Bain. Aunts: Maryann Campbell, Hazel, Yvonne, Babara & Sandra Wilson. Uncle: Woody Wilson. Nieces & Nephews : Andrewnique, Blair, Bradeka & Brooke Glinton, Miracle Wilson, Angel, Drien, Glen & Cory Paris, Daniel Mott, Donovan Curtis, Ruebeun jr, Shawn & Dario Bain. Anitra Bastian & Jamie Sands.

Cousins: Judy Ombler, Lorraine Brennen, Lisa & Sabrina Wilson, Kayshawn, Shemika, Carlton & Jason Campbell, Sherry Meadows, Simone & Reginald Mackey jr. Robert, Terry & Henry Delancy, John, Deon, Wilfred & Patrick Wilson jr, Nathaniel Rolle, Loretta, Christian, Paula, Sandra & Anna Wilson, Natasha Rolle, Marsha, Driel & tamara Rolle, Kim Allens. Aniqua Strachan, Metra, Breanna, Daran,Deron,Tyreke,Craig, Lorenzo, kelson Jr, Kevon, Antonia, Jamal, Jadiel, Jermiah, Carysma, Dvonyia, Martika, Travis, Traysean, Tanya, Ramon, Laronda, Latoya, Lashay & Livingstone Wilson.

Special thank you to Ms Rochelle Newbold and the 700 island Familly, Mr Keiron Dixon, Mr Terry Delancy, Pastor France George, Pastor Jeffery Brown, Virgo Car Rental Family, Drs & Nurses of the Male surgical ward #2 at PMH, Dr. Newbold & Family, Cleveland Rolle, Mr Kevin Major, Mr Dario Top Dawg.

Other friends and relatives: Theresa whyms and family, suzette & Darren Bethel, Thelma Grant and family, Elvis Butler, Braxton Rolle, Bodie and family, Fairview Heights community, the kemp road and five pound lot community.

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Friday until 4:00 pm and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until service time.