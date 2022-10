DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. FRANCOIS JOSEPH FRANCILIEN, age 57 years of Upper Bogue, Eleuthera died at the Upper Bogue Clinic, Upper Bogue, Eleuthera on Monday, October 10th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Francois Youyoute Annette Joslyne; Children: Francois Rose Meda, Francois Jude, Francois Toumika, Francois Valand Jina (Haiti), Francois Windly of Saint Dominique and Jenny Francois (Bahamas); Grand Children: Pierre Dorah Flor End Jina Francois Mayco; Sister in Bahamas: Louisiane Pierre, Sisters in Haiti: Claudett Francois, Elisiane Francois, Merina Francois, Francina Francois and Nativitha Francois; Brothers: Chaisuis Baltaza (Haiti), Mercilien Francois (Haiti) Odilus Idoris (Haiti) and Tineg Idoris (Miami); numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.