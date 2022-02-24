Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MR. HUEWITT CHARLES WHYLLY, age 69 years of #34 Brig Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Moss Town, Crooked Island will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Cathedral, Cathedral Blvd, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Cardinal McIntosh, assisted by Pastor Wendell Smith. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park II, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of hisloving Wife: Elder Ludell Whylly; Son: Huewitt Jamahl Whylly; Daughter: Huedell Crystal Whylly-Williams; Adopted Sons: Garret Evans and Jamal Frazer; Son-in-law: Dwyane Williams; Grand Son: Nathan Christopher Woodside; Grand Daughter: Dwynnae Londyn Brianna Williams; Brothers: Ray, Kent and Lot Whylly; Sisters: Elvia Strachan, Julia Rolle, Beryl Morgan, Miranda Smith, Dena Woodside and Lena Whylly; Brothers–in-law: Harcourt Rolle, Randolph Morgan, Wayne Woodside, McDonald, Samuel, Simon, Ulies, and David Rolle, Andrew Everard (England), Leroy Cooke and Lenworth Saunders; Sisters-in-law: Jennifer Whylly, Kim Miller, Kathleen Cooke, Retta, Jereldine, Elizabeth and Miriam Rolle, Miriam Murphy and Estell Saunders; Aunts: Naomi Cooper and Roxanna Ferguson; Nieces: Chasity Strachan, Clesha and Ginae Rolle, Jenna and Mia Whylly, Summer Ann Smith, Kinnesha Perigord and LeShe Miller, Aniqua Sawyer, Charmaine Cartwright and Levett Rolle Thompson; Philippa Bain, Samantha, Jan Lewis, Ashley, McKell Ferguson, Montez, and Lynique Saunders, Sirell, Anique, Anae, Ajiah, and Aniesh Rolle; Nephews: Jaleshe and Winston Strachan Jr., Lottason Jr., Deeneko and Dakaria Woodside, JR Murphy, Jason, Donald, Tavaughn, and Shamar Rolle. Derek Darville, Deon Moss, Kevin Ferguson and Rashad Walker; Cousins: Cindy and Sandara Whylly, Paul, Gary and Steve Farquharson, Clarabelle, Peggy, and Shaniqua, Jackie Williams, Dorothy Bradwell, Naomi Parker, Tequesta Cooper, Tamika Coleman, Tonya Strachan, Joseph Ferguson, Sean Cooper, Eleanor Allan, Deann Johnson, Dwight and Andrew Cunningham, Rosemary, Franketa Moss, Dora and Lakisha, Alfred and Oliver Ferguson, Jennifer Sands, Dornell Arnette, Christine Turnquest, Patricia, Frank, and Sarah Jones, Marsha Strachan, Siyah, Christopher, Roscoe, Winston III, Verda Hanna and family, Clarinette McDonald and family, Anthony and David Bannister and family, Judith Rolle, Carlene Deborah, Ishmae, Bernadette, and Tammy Bannister, Dianna Ambrister, Coretta, Eddie, Michael, Lenith and Mario Bannister, Leonardo and Abbigail Sawyer, Gererd Bain, Ingrid Paul, Apostle Edward and Lee Watson, Bishop Ross and Althea Davis, Tarez, Trent, Shanique, and Raquel Davis and a host of other family and friends including: Rudy Sands, Prince Mcphee, Dr, Deswell Forbes, Henley Arthur, Jerald Rolle, Wesley Saunders, Weslry Dorsette and Ivan Deveaux (Nassau), Par Rex and Mar Edna Neely, Monica Delancy and family, Treniece Grant and family, Ann Russell and family, Mr. Cecil Thompson and family, Mrs. Eyvone Springer, Cathrina Hodge, Mrs. Shirley Knowles and Teachers & Salaried Workers Co-Operative Credit Union in Freeport. Special Thanks: The Ministry of Education Science & Technology, Teachers & Salaried Workers Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.,Dr, Charles Osazuwa, Doctors and Nurses of the Doctors Hospital, and Princess Margaret Hospital, Bishop Cardinal McIntosh and the family at Grand Bahama Family Worship Center, Jubilee Cathedral, Management and Staff at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited.

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.