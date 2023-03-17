Funeral Service for MR. JANARDO JAMAINE ROLLE, age 28 years of #2 Shearwater Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Central Church of God, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Evans. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish his good memories are his Parents: Sophia and Leslie Parker Sr.; Grandparents: Preston Rolle Sr. and Enid McDermott; Siblings: Jasmine Rolle, Terrell Hield, Leshonda, Celeste, Aleah, Leslie Jr. Kareem, Merrick and Nakita Parker; Nieces and Nephews: John Woodside Jr., Talea Hield, Merrinique, Merrick Jr, and Merr’yah Parker; Aunts and Uncles: Preston Rolle Jr., Mario Dorsette, Norwood and Nadia, Joseph and Tanya McDermott, Aaron, Albert Jr. and Lisa Whylley, Susan Horton, Alvia Gray, Princess and Cedric Storr, Monique and Kevin Sweeting, Marcia and Cleveland Neymour, Francis and Rose Marie Bain, Marva and Anthony Cleare, Varel and Deon Davis, George, Lashann, Laurice, Lazaryl, Prince Jr., Garrison and Karlisa, Dara, Vacarro and Shacara Clarke, and Veronique Gibson, Stephanie Rolle and Vernita Parker, Tameka Cunningham and Romeka Powell; Numerous Cousins and other relatives and friends including Kevin Ferguson, Antoinette, Ellamae, Carol, and Roy Richardson and family, Mario and Keshon Richardson, Joethano McDermott, Yolanda Francis and Yasmin Richardson, Lazarl Bain, Darnese McCray, Kiaziah and Kendra Cooper and family, Lyniece Cox and family, Enid and Deangelo Johnson, Kevion Knowles, Malik, Shakeva Davis, Claudette Storr and family, Aszhanae Pratt, Pamela Seymour and family, Karen Smith and Family, Voylee Gordon and family, Hynnah Major, Shanna Martin and family, Th’suria Garland and Family, Daria Pinder and family, Kathrina Stubbs and family, Shirley Hamilton and family, Winifred Delancy and family, Christine and Jackie Curry and family, Garnell and Rudolph Pinder Jr. and family, Geniece and Jacob Cornish and family, Stacy Walker and family, Austine Russell and family, Fredamae Mills, Lillian and Temia Wells, Gaynell Johnson and family, Petra Evans, Pastor Peter and Evangelist Shantell Evans and Members at Lighthouse International Ministries, Parents and Students at Grade 4 Parker at Maurice Moore Primary School, Mr. Rodney Bethel, Lillian Walker and the Administrative Team at Maurice Moore Primary School, Catherine Adderley, Felicia Laing, Brekell Spence, Denise McIntosh, Lisa Cooper and Family, Tornell Cornish, Yolanda Curry, Teachers and Support Staff at Maurice Moore Primary School, The Members of New Hope Ministries Abaco, Community at Little Abaco, Juanita Gaitor (Representative for BECAWU), The Staff of the EMT Department, Doctors and Staff of the ICU Ward at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Our sincerest apologies if we have forgotten any names. Thank you all for your condolences, calls, prayers, and visitations during this time.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.