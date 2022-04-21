Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. JEAN RONY DUROSCA “TBOY” age 31 years of Major Avenue, Fire Road, Abaco died in Abaco, Bahamas on Sunday, April 17th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Tamra Martin-Durosca; Parents: Tony and Andre Rose Durosca; Stepchildren: Samario and Samaria Rolle, Terrion Kemp and Vaughn Bethel Jr.; Siblings: Lejaith Paul, Rose Chaska, Delice Romulus, Ronald Joseph, Kettlyne Parker and Ashlyne Durosca and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.