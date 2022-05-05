RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MR. JEAN RONY “T-BOY” DUROSCA, age 31 years of Cooper’s Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Walk Church of God, Cooper’s Town, Abaco. Officiating will be Pastor Jenson Edgecombe assisted by Bishop Hurbert Edgecombe and Pastor Wendy Philippe. Interment will follow at Southside Cemetery, Cooper’s Town, Abaco.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his loving wife: Tamra Martin-Durosca; children: Jean Samario (J.j) & Samaria (Mama) Rolle; step children: Terrion Kemp and Vaughn Bethel Jr.; parents: Tony and Andre Rose Durosca; siblings: Malene Bazile (George Butler), Rose Chasca Romulus (Recha) Delice, Lejaith (Anastacia) Paul, Ronald Paul, Kettlyne (Salathiel Jr.) Parker and Ashlyne Durosca (Benjamin Thompson Jr.); nephews: Devano Balfour, Ethan Butler, Cassidy and Lejaith Paul Jr., Olchavens and Ridechasly Delice Romulus, Kenniko Thompson; nieces: Lashea and Royalty Paul, Dianna Parker; godmother: Telina Frederic and Rosetta Fred; godchildren: Haven and Nevaeh Gardiner,Chase McDonald; uncles: Exima (Emelia) Marcellus, Otilon (Rose) Frederic, Egenie, Merolan and Charles Destra, Pavilus and Dereste Paul, and Raphael Auguste; aunts: Telina Frederic, Céliane Paul, Josefine Bijour, Therese Civil, Nadie Durosca and Simone (Paul) Ferdinand; cousins: Victor (Kathy), Latero, Kaytora, Mekhi and Khaleah Paul, Rosetta Fred (Roberto Archer), Denzel Lockhart, Rosita Fredric (Merius Geffrard), Mack-Evens and Jean-Kervens Richmond, Crissandra Louis, Jeremy Geffrard, Michelle and Tomika Frederic, Kenson Jean Baptiste (Ashlye Baptiste), Milan, Dorothy and Alexis Dorgeville, Rashane Allen, Carder Curling, LiJan Benjamin, Shantal, Hedder and Bobby Pierre, Vanessa and Johnnia Valmy, Chantel, Jean Rody, Claodie and Mackenson Louis. Richcard Richmond, Michael and Marie Matte Lamber. Elizabeth, May-Juna and Peterson Paul. Therez and Gladys Civil. Merelle, William, Joel, Manouchka, Emania, Wilton, William, Veloushina, Rosegerline and Crystela Destra. Alan Francois, Anathalie, Leonie, Roselaine, Andral (Sonia) and Andre Pubien. Altery, Leonie, Altern and Ritha Doreus. Verla Milien, Macius, Nicanur, Monfaite, Macklyn, Robenson, Dawens, Reginald, Sherly, Lilliane, Molline, Mackline, Macklene and Wilner Ferdinand. Silmo, Jackson, Annette, Delmise, Meme, Marc and Adeline Marcellus, Malene Pibien, Asefi Jean, Gladys C. Lespinasse, Therese C Charles, Oriental Civil, Choupette Moris, Belouse Yva, Sherlie, Daphnie, Rodia Naelle Sergline, Jean Claude and Luckner (Therez Lazard) Frederic; adopted parents: Craig and Beverly Roberts, Pastor Carlton and Co Pastor Lavina McIntosh, Juliet Bootle, Aretha Frank, Junior Huyler, Joanna Bootle, Greta McKenzie, Ian Suggitt and Suzanne Arrelle (Canada); adopted brothers: Casteio (Angelica) McDonald, Lavardo Huyler, Jimmy Fenelus, Haywood Bazile, Onassis McIntosh, Lucus Pritchard, Dustin Russell (Diamond Gardiner), Mandell Cox, Cedron (Kaneisha) and Laban (Johnell) McIntosh, Troy Mills Jr., Devaughn Seymour, Elchino Edgecombe, Don Dorsette, Donald Pinder (Lasasha), Shawn Huyler, Lucas Prichard, Raymond Russell (Charlie Brown), Cassanova King, Nickerson and Johnson Telamark and Jamado (Natalie) Curry; adopted sisters: Sharise (Mitch) Albury, Rhonda Griffin, Antilla Seymour, Yolanda Bain (Obariah Bootle), Patty Bodie, Cassie (Lamont) Farquharson, Shavon McIntosh, Tia Bootle, Shatara Bootle, Shaneille Bootle, Anqunike and Alivia Huyler; adopted aunts: Mizpah (Thomas) Smith, Charlene Blatch, Sophia Thompson and Louise McIntosh; adopted uncles: Juano Joseph and Robinson Joseph; adopted nephews: Dontae Dorsette, Khade McIntosh, La Trell, TreyShawn and Donald Pinder Jr., Castile McDonald, Arron Lucas Prichard Jr., Montez McIntosh, Lavaughn, Rayden, Lavardo Huyler, Cedron Jr. and Laban McIntosh, Lamont Jr. and Lathan Farquharson, Takhori Fernander, Shelton Roberts, La’Trell, Treyshawn and Donald Jr., Alvaro Kerr and J ’Mari Curry; adopted nieces: Charity Bootle, Aisha Brown, Trinity Malone, Treasure Albury, Solia Jean Baptiste, Jaztia, Aniyah and Calayah McDonald, Lakaysha and Lavanna Huyler, Cierra and Cemyah McIntosh, Lynae Farquharson, Siyah Roberts and Destiny Curry; family aboard in the USA: Steve Romulus, Michline Thervil, Ricardo Bylthol, Ernest Ornis and family, Margret Derexzel and Family, Silestine and Evenie Bazile and Roselene Joseph; special friends (Nassau): Calvin “Pinky” Munroe, Jason “Puggy” Strachan, Maxwell “Mad” Lorfils and entire Claridge Road family and other family and friends: Honorable Kirk Cornish Member of Parliament North Abaco, Former Prime Minister Hubert A. Ingraham, North Abaco Island Administrator Terrace Bootle-Laing, Bishop Herbert Edgecombe and family, Pastor Jenson Edgecombe and family, Stanley McIntosh and family, Bishop Cedric Bullard and family, Willard Gardiner, Leslie Major and family, Ornela Bazile Fenelus, Oswald Parker Sr. and family, Jewayna (Andre) Dean, Javal and Dashanque McIntosh, Gardiner family, Martin Bootle and family, Tray Bootle, Kelphen Thurston and family, Curtis and Bridgette Mills, the Entire Edgecombe family, Mary Ornis and family, Donnie Rolle, Nadissa Telamark, Nadja Telamark, Micah Victor and family, Dieunette King and family, Celis Lubin and family, Adam Ornis, Bernadine and family, Joseph and Olga Pritchard and family, Leandra Rolle, Slyven Rolle, Wright family, David Stenson (West Palm Beach), Opichi Mackey, Bianca Pople, Joycelyn Mackey-Bailey and family, RBC Royal Bank-Marsh Harbour Branch, Treasure Community, Blackwood Community, Fire Road and Cooper’s Town community, Cooper’s Town Clinic, Norman Castle Star Farm Community, The Pines in the Farm/ L&H Community, Faith Bible Church, Coastline Construction, Natasha Jones (Out Island Printing) and family, Peter McIntosh and family, Most and importantly JRD Electrical Team (Alvardo McIntosh & Valentino Balfour).

Viewing will be held in the “Foyer” at Faith Walk Church of God, Cooper’s Town, Abaco on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.