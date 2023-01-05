Death Notice

MR. JESTIN FERGUSON, age 35 years of #46 Flemingo Street , Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Maeruth Ferguson; sisters: Keva, Kimberlyann, Elnecka, Samantha and Gidget Feguson; brothers: Dereck, Jermaine, Nebraska, Marco and Necko Ferguson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.