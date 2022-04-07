MR. JOB BRADLEY GEORGE FERGUSON Affectionately called “BRAD”

ager 36

of Twynam Avenue, who died on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 will be held on Friday, April 8th, at 11:00am at Calvary Bible Church, Collins Avenue. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Elliott.

ALL PERSONS ATTENDING THE SERVICE MUST WEAR FACE MASKS DURING THE ENTIRE SERVICE.

Bradley was predeceased by his mother: Retired Nurse Marjorie Adderley-Ferguson, February 27, 2021.

Lovingly remembered by his Father: Nelson Ferguson

Brothers: Pedro, Sean, Ian, Carlos and Mario Ferguson

Sisters: Evie Ferguson and Sabrina Bethel

Nephews: Kyle and Jared Ferguson

Grandnieces: Mila and Bianca Ferguson

Sister-in-law: Michelle Ferguson

Niece-in-law: Dallace Ferguson

Aunts including: Angela Jones, Iris and Gilda Adderley, Ingrid Kerr, Willidale Granger, Eyvonne Dendy, Myrtle Smith, Paulette Zonicle, Georgina Saunders, Tonjia Burrows, Merlene Mott and Pamela Adderley

Uncles: Anthony Roberts, Raymond Miller, Oliver, Michael, Sidney, Carlton, Trevor, Kenneth and Angelo Adderley, and Stanley Burrows.

Cousins including: Katina Roach, Fran Haven, Lisa Adderley, Andrea Smith, Karen Stubbs, Deborah Bain, Ernestine Miller, Patrice Watson, Patricia Thompson, Patrona Robinson, Patyence Buil, Dr. Etenesh (Tina) Adderley-Cooper, Michael, Richard, Julian, Mervin Jr., Patrick, Jr. and Dr. Patton Adderley, Andrew and Rev. Stanley Evan Burrows and Kimwood Mott.

Family and Friends: Kimberley, Prescott, Keana and Peyton Stuart; Keshlah and Demetrius Clarke; Katalayea and Kyle Smith; Ginger, Sherelle and Joel Miller; Keino and Kyle Stubbs; Nicola and Franklyn Brown, Rochelle Smith, Tristian and Apple Daniels; Corporal Jasma Bain; Fredricka Smith, Sean Albury, Toby Simmons, Mr. Phil Rolle and Family, Dr. Ebbie Jackson and Family, Mrs. Kim Hayles and Family, Mrs. Rema Martin, Mrs. Andrea Rolle and Family, Mrs. Estelle Ferguson and Family, Abigail Ferguson, Shanika Davis, Mr. Tim Place and Family, The Lobosky Family, Arnold and Arlene Farquharson and Family, Winston and Glennis Wallace and Family, Mr. Wilfred Jack and Family, Calvary Bible Church Family, the Management and Staff of Good Hope Security and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Public Viewing and signing of the book of condolences will be held at Clarke’s Funeral Home & Crematorium on TODAY, Thursday, April 7th from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

CREMATION WILL BE HELD

FOLLOWING THE PUBLIC VIEWING TODAY.