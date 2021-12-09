DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. JOHN VALENTINE BETHEL, age 52 years of #1 Chillingsworth Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, December 5th, 2021

He was predeceased by his parents, Melvise and Edward Bethel and sister, Paulette Bethel.

She is survived by his son: Enrique Bethel; sisters: Leann Bain (Holston), Sherry Bethel (Andrew), Jennifer Williams (Kendal), Sheena Duncombe, Denise Adderley (Alvin), Marion Bethel, Charmaine Cornish (Clyde) and Terry Bethel; brothers: Edward Bethel (Arlene), Donald Bethel (Renee), Preston Bethel, Collin Cornell Ingraham, and Garnet Bethel; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.