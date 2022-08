Mr. Joseph William Johnson Ferguson age 68 years of South Beach Estates passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 18th August 2022. He is survived by his Wife: Eliziane Pierre Ferguson; Children: Bronson & Dean Hanna, Yasmin, William, Caroline & Aaron Johnson & Ipham Finley; 10 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 3Bros: Vivian & James Knowles and Emmanuel Johnson; 6 Sisters: Louise Dorsett, Willamae Dorsett, Evelyn Peet, Perry Mae Ferguson, Jenny Small and Coralee Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.