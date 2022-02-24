Homegoing Celebration For The Life Of Mr. Julian Tito King

Affectionally called “Shakey” 45

A resident of Reeves Street, Fox Hill will be held on Friday 25th February, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Native Baptist Church, Romer Street, Fox Hill, Nassau Bahamas. Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder, CM, CBE, DD, J.P. Superintendence, St John’s Native Baptist Society, assisted by:

Rev. Dr. Sabrina Pinder, along with Other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will follow in the Fox Hill Cemetery, Fox Hill Road, Nassau, Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories are: Wife: Charmaine King

Children: Debrah Thompson, Lekeya Gaitor, Tion, Julian Jr. and Sabria King

Parents: Debra (Roderick) Knowles and John (Jenessa) Ferguson

Grandmother: Thelma Dill

Brothers: Jermaine Sr. (Lynette) Pratt, Stanley Lightbourn, Brandon Knowles, Jermaine Bethel, Aubyn, Deangelo, Javaine and Hekeem Ferguson

Sisters: Immigration Officer Charmaine Curry, Makayla and Garnece Ferguson and Kara (Rasjard) Johnson-McIntosh

Aunts: Genevieve, Sheila and Sr. Customs Officer Sonia Dill, Carmel Brown, Mavis Hutchinson and Lou Armbrister

Uncles: Samuel Jr. (Almida) and Prince (Tenise) Dill and David (Sheryl) Adams and Donny Armbrister

Nephews: Jermaine Jr. and Jaynaz Pratt, Terez Curry, Jamal Ferguson, Jamiah, and Jamaine Bethel, and Rasjard McIntosh

Nieces: Lyndrea Pratt, Stanleah Lightbourn, Brandi Knowles, Philisaty Bethel and Rasjanae McIntosh

Cousins: Elvis (Laddie) Rolle, Immigration Officer Kenderia Dill, David (Immigration Officer Alexis) Barr, W/SGT Britnee Demeritte, Latisha (Charles) Rolle, DaeVanda, David Jr, and Derek Adams, Prince Jr., Tevon, Johnathon, Jowelle, Renaldo, Timothy, Terrano, Violet and Allison Dill, Phil and Junior Armbrister, Lynden and Astrid Tinker, Kirk Kemp and Lynden Wright

Special Friend: Morleina Brown aka Nunkie; Other relatives and Friends: Cedric & Natasha Davis and Family, Gregory Brown and Family, Donald Williams and Family, Daniel Ferguson and Family, Sabrina Smith and Family, Charlene Gaitor and Family, Bishop Carrington & Rev. Dr. Sabrina Pinder and family, Customs Officer Paula McKenzie and Family, Merleen Edwards and Family, The Moss Family, The Cash Family, The Price Family, The Reeves Street Family, The Bing and Family and The Entire Fox Hill Community, Bill, Yellow, Miller, Allan, Earnest, Vanny, Black Girl, Donna, Hunky, Mally, Moss, Anthon, Smokey, Marco and The Entire Montagu Ramp Family.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home #34 Arundel Street (TODAY) Thursday 24th February, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and at St. Mark Native Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

May “Shakey” Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.