MR. KENITH ANDREW NELSON

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. KENITH ANDREW NELSON, age 71 years of #710 Lucayan Towers, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Hamilton, Ontario Canada died at his residence on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

He is survived by his Sister: Linda Brown; Brothers: David Nelson Jr. and Dave Nelson (Roxanne); Nieces: Brenda, Deana, Katherine and Lori Nelson, Samantha Brown, Ashley Stella, Kristin Smith and Lauryn Daxon; Nephews: Derek and Jeremy Brown, Alex Stella, Kyle Smith and Luke Daxon; numerous Family & Friends in Freeport and Canada .

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

