MR. KEVIN RONELL ARCHER

Memorial Service for MR. KEVIN RONELL ARCHER, age 58 years of #536 Inagua Ave, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.  at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, East Sunrise Hwy and Beach Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his dedicated and loving Mother: Shelia Archer; Brother: Dion Archer; numerous Uncles including: Lawrence, Edwin, Everette and Glen Griffin, Oswald Archer and Eric Jr.; Aunts: Freda Edwards, Gretchen Bootle, Ruth Griffin, Joann Behagg, Sarah Hammond, Irene, Carmen, Carol, Annie, Flavia and Betty Griffin, Christine Fountain, Gloria Archer, Dame Joan Sawyer and Anita Bernard and a host of other relatives and friends.  There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING; those wishing to sign the Book of Condolences, may do so at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

