Obituaries

Mr. Langston Longley

DEATH NOTICE

Mr. Langston Longley, Age 72 of Miami, Florida, formerly of Emmanuel Drive, Soldier Road died at the Cleveland Clinic, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Lula; Children:  Shayne, Lashawn, Langston Dewayne Longley and Harrison Wallace; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grand, siblings, Patricia Colins and Bernadette Ford, and Charles Curry; other relatives and friends including Bahamas Junkanoo Revue Inc. (Miami), Miami Junkanoo Groups Association & Saxons Superstars.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Monday, 8th August, 2022, Junkanoo World, Horseshoe Drive, at 7 p.m.

FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at Mt. Herman AME Church, Miami Gardens, Fla. On Saturday, 13th August at 11 a.m. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 12 at the church from 4pm – 7pm.

