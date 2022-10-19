Obituaries

Mr. Lennox McLean Paton

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 19, 2022
0 137 1 minute read

A Memorial Service for Mr. Lennox McLean Paton, 94, of Lyford Cay, New Providence, The Bahamas who died at his residence on Saturday, 17th September, 2022 will be held at The Church of St. Christopher, The Martyr, Lyford Cay, on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. 

Officiating will be The Right Reverend Laish Boyd, Bishop of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, The Venerable Keith N. Cartwright, Archdeacon of The Southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Rector of St. Agnes Anglican Church and The Reverend Father Enrique McCartney, Assistant Curate of The Church of St. Christopher, The Martyr. 

Mr. Paton was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and Alasdair and his sister, Jean. 

He is survived by his sister, Fiona; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Joy; brother-in-law, Geoff White; sons, Michael and Matthew; step-daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Mark, Christian and Julian; daughters-in-law, Patrice and Chenene; numerous nephews and nieces and many friends. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bahamas Red Cross Society, P.O. Box N.8331, Nassau, The Bahamas or by direct deposit to Bahamas Red Cross Society Account No. 2894228, JFK Branch #05165, in Memory of Mr. Lennox McLean Paton. 

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 19, 2022
0 137 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Devaughn McHale Rolle￼

Devaughn McHale Rolle￼

October 18, 2022
Photo of Keith Brian Stubbs

Keith Brian Stubbs

October 17, 2022
Photo of Andy Robert Johnson

Andy Robert Johnson

October 17, 2022
Photo of Helen Louise “Sally” Hutchinson

Helen Louise “Sally” Hutchinson

October 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker