A Memorial Service for Mr. Lennox McLean Paton, 94, of Lyford Cay, New Providence, The Bahamas who died at his residence on Saturday, 17th September, 2022 will be held at The Church of St. Christopher, The Martyr, Lyford Cay, on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be The Right Reverend Laish Boyd, Bishop of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, The Venerable Keith N. Cartwright, Archdeacon of The Southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Rector of St. Agnes Anglican Church and The Reverend Father Enrique McCartney, Assistant Curate of The Church of St. Christopher, The Martyr.

Mr. Paton was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth and Alasdair and his sister, Jean.

He is survived by his sister, Fiona; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Joy; brother-in-law, Geoff White; sons, Michael and Matthew; step-daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Mark, Christian and Julian; daughters-in-law, Patrice and Chenene; numerous nephews and nieces and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bahamas Red Cross Society, P.O. Box N.8331, Nassau, The Bahamas or by direct deposit to Bahamas Red Cross Society Account No. 2894228, JFK Branch #05165, in Memory of Mr. Lennox McLean Paton.

