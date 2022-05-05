RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. LLEWELLYN ALEXNADER SMITH affectionately called “Uncle Lou” age 81 years of #26 Hampshire Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Salt Cay, Turks and Caicos Island died at his residence on Thursday, April 28th, 2022.

He was predeceased by his Daughter: Helen.

He is survived by his Wife: Sharon Cleare-Smith; Children: Latoya, Alvarez, Randhi, Cotto, Nuequen, Lisa, Samantha , Dellarese and Sophia ; Grandchildren: Amare`, Maya, Dakota, Chayil, Mikayo, Nyima, Naomi, Nurevey and Randy Jr.; Sisters: Diana and Iris; Brothers: Oswalda, Brentford, Collie, Sherman and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.