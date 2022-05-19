Funeral Service for MR. MATTERSON TURNQUEST age 62 years of #8 Almond Road, Pioneers Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday May 21st, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne. Interment will follow in the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Son: Matthan Salatiel Turnquest; Daughter: Naquan “Jenna” Turnquest; Sisters: Aldece Turnquest of Hollywood, Florida and Nurse Cindy Major of Freeport; Brothers: Anthony McKinney of Nassau, Adrian Turnquest and Cornell Cleare, Racine Milfort of Hollywood, Florida and Walton Forbes of Freeport; Brothers-in-law: Darek Davis of Nassau and Erskin Major; Sisters-in-law: Janet Gibbs-Turnquest, Charmaine Milfort, Janet Fox-Turnquest, Eulease Johnson, Keva McKinney and Teisha Fox-Turnquest; Nieces: Sydnell, Atishka, Ava, Lavaughn, Deleie, Teshan, Janacia, Alexis, Alicia, Rashanda, Krishell, Alixes, Krisjan and Primase; Nephews: Jamal, Shancheq, J.J., Brad, Brian, Racine Jr., Rashon, Astacio, Adrian Jr. and Carlton; Cousins: Coral, Ezzard, Johnny and Bogul Reckley, Thomas Claude, Rev. Stephen Thompson, William, David and Julio Thompson, Albert Gray, Rocklyn Barbs, Samuel and Henry Nixon, Muriel McIntosh, Janette Saunders, Zelma Rolle, Giselle, Michael, Carolyn Ellis, Shirley Sands, Janette and Donna Saunders, Debbie Wilson, Denise Forste, Carla Smith, Barbara Ferguson, Esther Clarke, Cherrin Rahming, Catherine Sands, Ralph and Hal Reckley, Catherine Elizabeth Turnquest, Prescott Burrows, Mardge Turnquest, Edwin Turnquest, Ellsworth Turnquest, Monzeil Turnquest, Mertlend Turnquest, Carolyn Dean, Linda Cartwright, Roderick Turnquest, Elsa Ritchie, George Turnquest, Virginia Outten, Marina Dames, Zelma Wallace , and Astrid Davis; other Relatives and Friends including the Honorable Michael Pintard, Ms. Pleasant Bridgewater, Linda Neilly-Kelly, Antoinette Smith, Barbara Reckley, Cabrena Adderley-Barry, Larry Pinder, Gloria McKinney, Beryle Simmons and Family, Sylvia Major and Family, Marjorie Lefleur and Family, Whyms Family, Bain Family, John Russell and family, the Salvation Army Church: Majors Eugenia and Hendrix Sumter, Matthew Rolle, James Bridgewater, Dr. Jean Turnquest and Family, Barbie Turnquest and Family, Christine and Kendal Turnquest and family, Althemae Lewis and Family, Marina Rolle and Family, the staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Salvation Army, Bahamas Red Cross, the Clergy and Vestry of the Pro-Cathedral Christ the King Anglican Church. “We know that there are others, far too many to mention by name. We ask those precious friends and family we missed to forgive us as this was not intentional”

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.