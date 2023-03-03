FUNERAL SERVICE FOR MR. MERVIN MARV CLARKE

Age 74 years, will be held at Trinity City of Praise, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, Nassau, The Bahamas, 4th March, 2023 at 10 a.m. Officiating: Apostle Dr. Ed M. Watson, assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel

Interment: Eastern Cemetery, Nassau, The Bahamas

Left to cherish his memories are his:

Wife: Mary Clarke

Sons: Harry (Lisa), Able Seaman Tuston, Dr. Teran, Steve (Veronique), Michael (Enesca Fitzgerald-Smith), Travis, Jonathan, Osun, Quinson, Edwin (Tracey),

Daughters: Prophetess Nicola Watson (Pastor Clint), Marvanett, Nirean, Careema, Kandera and Edricka

Grandchildren: Nashon, Peaches, Devon, Nicholette, Alexander, LeeAnna-Grace, Naydalle, Julsyria, Jaylynn, Mark Jr., Myles, Ashernique, Ashernayah, Josiah, Zianneyah, Jomiah, Zanylah, Ashad, Jeremiah, Ramon, Michael, Tavon, Maya, Gabrielle, Tevin, Alicia, Geran, Damien, Malia, Tamani, Jonae, Eddedra, Edwin Jr., Emmanuel, Osunique, Teranique, Aden, Aliyah, Quinson Jr., Quinnisha and Rashad Hepburn.

Great-grandchildren: Marcelle, Marleona, Cai, Alia, Noel, Terranique, Eric Jr. Lilly, Amere and Elijah

Brothers: Eugene Clarke (Dianne) and Wendell Bonaby

Sisters: Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephanie Hamilton, Sophia Clarke, Portia Clarke and Chrystal Burrows (Stewart).

Sisters-in-law: Shanrose Clarke, Michelle Butler (Edmund), Gilda Rolle (Julian)

Brother- in-law: Tyrone Sawyer

Nieces: Racquel Bannister, Leading Woman Marine Malissa Richardson- Bernard (Mickel), Ashley Farrington, Payton Bain, Shareka Bonaby, Wendy Bonaby and Ashley Bonaby

Nephews: Shawn Edwards, Ricardo and Ovando Bannister, Leo Morley, Bryson Rolle, Jamal Clarke, Juan Hamilton, Kenron Knowles, Edward Benjamin, Dr. Rodney Greene Jr., Jonathan Burrows, Wendell Bonaby Jr. and Tavaris Bonaby

Grandnieces: Juannae and Emorie Hamilton, Jalissa Farrington, Heaven Bernard, Asjah Bannister, Shadnee and Emani Benjamin, Jaelyn McKenzie

Grandnephews:

Cousins: Harry Butler,Terrance Bullard,Nelson Lord, Gloria Laing, Lambert Johnson,

Numerous other relatives and friends including: Tina McPhee, Carra Miller, Jackie Minnis-Reid, Prescola Moss, Pastor Cy and Nichola Russell, Olivia Ferguson, The Straw Market Family including the Woodcarvers, Annex Baptist Church Family, The Claridge Road Family, The Barry Family, The Rupert Dean Lane Family, Nicholas and Lillie Oliver of Philadelphia, Philip Taylor of Atlanta, Irene King and Family, Francina Cleare and Family, Estelle Butler and Family, The Pinder Family, Jen Cartwright and Family.

Viewing will be held at Heritage Memorial Mortuary Located Wulff Road and Pinedale in the Rock of Ages Building Northern Side opposite the Esso Service Station on Friday 3rd March 2023 from 10am until 5pm.