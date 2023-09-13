FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MR. MILTON EMMANUEL GRANT, age 68 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Bartlett Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be The Rev’d Fr. Kirkland H. Russell, Jr. interment will follow at St. Stephen’s Church Cemetery, Bartlett Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

Fond memories will linger in the hearts of Wife: Donna Grant; Son: Milton Jr. (Trenece) Daughters: Anetria Greene, Alicia Grant, and Alissia Martin (Ericson); Grandchildren: Kieshan (Parez), Emilee, Joshua, McKyla, Megan, Rueben, Isaac, Isabelle, Demitrius, Arianna, Malaya Belle and Abriel; Great Grandchildren: Quanel, Dior, and Pariya; Sisters: Icelyn, Joylean (Curtis), Lovely and Irene; Sisters-in-law: Christina, Sandra and Theresa; Brothers-in-law: Llewellyn (Belinda), and Walter (Dellareese); Aunt: Donna Hepburn; Aunt-in-law: Virginia Major; Nephews: Christopher (Ingrid), Richard D. (Kayla), Ronald, Tra, Richard S., Vernon, Peter, Perez, Anthony, and Mario; Nieces: Rhanda, Letta (Harry), Helen, Heather, Daphne, Candice, Rosenell, Shavone, Omece, Sarah, Gregrica (Dameion), Lashan, Brittney, Sarah, Joerisa, Joenika, Shantea (Stephon), Analisa, Theodora, Lynique and Ana Christina; Cousins: Kerwin, Dencil, Reginald, Valerie, Rochelle, Benjamin, Louise (James), Claudia, Ethlyn, Bertha, Juanita, Lawrence, Worrell, Moses, and Bruce; Adopted Mother: Shirley Chislom; Adopted Brother: Leon (Irene); Adopted Sisters: Sarah, Merril, and Shelley; Godmother: Millicent Bartlett; numerous Godchildren: Candy, Reggie, Philicia, Felicia, Quillon, Erickson, Bianca, Moniqua, Levario, Zenobia, Elliot Jr., and Allan; Special Cousin: Quinton Rolle and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Ethel Jones and family, Rufus and Jenny Anderson and family, Arnold Charles and family, Keith Wildgoose and family, Baldwin Smith and family, Crispin Newbold and Family, Charles Butler and family, Velma Russell and the Russell family of Williams Town, Levar Morris and family, Michael and Ethel Laing and family, Durrell Laing and family, Chris Culmer and Family, Father Russell and family, Stephanie Wier and family, Roger Robinson and family, Joseph Moss and family, Charliss Ellis and family, Dominique Storr and family, Dontajia Chisolm, Carletia Romer and family, the BTC family, the Platinum family, Linda, Esta and Shawny Rolle and family, Sandy Sawyer and family, Sawyer’s Supervisors and families, Newann Rolle and family, Vanessa Saintil and family, AML Foods family, Itel family, the Humming Bird Street family, Michael Gray and family, the Parish Family of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Father Cooper and family, David Wallace and family, International Free and Accepted Modern Mason family, Order of the Eastern Star family, Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation, FMN Central Grand Bahama Constituency, Eight Mile Rock community, Pinder’s Point community, Lewis Yard community, High Rock community, Sweeting’s Cay community, Broward Health Hospital and Staff, and a host of others too numerous to name.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until Service time.