DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. NATHANIEL CAREY, age 65 years of #62 Rum Cay Place, Hawksbill, Grand Bahama died at his residence on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

He was predeceased by his Parents: Roland and Susan Carey; Sister: Pearl Carey and Brother: Hensel Carey.

He is survived by his Wife: Melony Carey; Daughters: Natalya Carey-Poiterand Keanna Carey; Grandchildren: Ava Poitier and Avari Poitier Son-in-law: Avery Poitier; Sister: Beluah Outten; Brothers: Bertram Carey, Allen Carey, Telcin Carey and Wally Carey; and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.