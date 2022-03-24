Funeral service for Mr. Orian Saunders, 47 yrs., a resident of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, The Bluff, Eleuthera, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown, assisted by Monsignor John Johnson. Cremation follows.

Left to cherish the memories are:

His wife: Aurea Culmer

Mother: Margaret Saunders

Children: Tanesha, Orian Jr., Shamar & Aydan

Adopted daughter: Tremesha Russell

Grandson: Kamari Saunders

Grandmother: Rosetta Hudson

Brothers: Elliott (Zoe), Lofton Jr. (Shaunalee), Lateaco (Clarita) & Pedro

Sisters: Paulette, Deborah (Franklyn) Young & Sylvester Smith

Nieces: LaTyra, Faith, Jaliyah, Trinity, Tamika, Jalia, Genesis & Trese

Nephews: Deshawn, Lofton III, Nicholas, Collen, Joshua, Anthony, Elliott Jr., Antherio, Nathaniel, Richie, Petron, Tremell & Akia

Mother-in-law: Laura Culmer

Father-in-law: Austin Knowles Jr. (Cassandra Knowles)

Brothers-in-law: Sheldon, Ahmad, Amire, Anaghe

Sisters-in-law – Alexis, Arianna, Aushunia, Alexandra

Aunts & Uncles: Edna & Rexford, Lillian & Marvin, Raymond & Alberta, Blondell, Catherine, Althea, Sharon & Rodney, Stephen, Barry, Venus & Scott, Anitra, Sheridan, Emmerson & Ezra, Carter, Telford & Bertina, Hadassah, David, Gwen

Godchildren: Janeica, Ezra Jr., Azaria & Filicen

Godparent: Betty Hudson

Relatives & Family including: Rochelle, Raquel & Greg McCreary, Aaron Thompson & family, Raynard Bodie & family, Craig Lewis, Trevor Johnson, Rodney Jr., Densil, Ieasha, Ezra Sr., Raquena & Fallon Thompson, Ravino and Canovia Ferguson, Novi, Cali, Wilma, Sheridan, Yvette, Gregory Bain, Thurza, Tamiko, Erma, Pedro, Durward, Brittany, Ashanti, Amber, Karis, Anglique, Ronie, Xavier, Sherry, Omar, Sherina, Sheree, Shavarro, Kevin, Wilna, Gregory, Reah, Rashad, Gilda, Maryann, Ziarrah, Christopher, Kristi, Greg, Huey, Rodney, Candice, Yves, Sharanda, Shadrina, Shavyonne, Shirley, Darnell & Anthony, Rolanda, Alexander, Rose & Sydney, Monique, Rashan, Ezricka, Eric, Eva, Simone, Alqueena, Alberta, Selisha, Shawn & Kadera, Shanette, Erica, Emiah, Latoya, Donald & Betty & family, Dave & Fiona, Gemma, Gabrielle, Lucetues, Wayde, & Liman, Scott, Sherelle, Portia, Garnell, Noami, Brian & Zel, Sophia, Sharnard, Shaquelle, Loriann, Cecille, Alsaida, Valentine, Ramon, Romero, Alberta, Raado, Kevin, Cindy, Ingrid, Brett, Dawn, Marvin, Michael, Deron, Karis, Lenamae, Audley, Marvin Thomas, Leo, Lester, Lakeisha, Lawonda, Maybelle Gibson & Family, Roslyn Neely & Family, Florence Neely, Joan, Halson Hudson & Family, Jean, Alva, Carlis, Kathy & Branville, Mac, Alexia, Inderia & Family, Carolyn & Family, Dawn & Albert Kemp, Lorrain & Frank, Randy & Helen & Family, Mark & Eleanor, Susan & Derek, Inez Kelly & Family, Lendro Sands, Tonya Johnson & Family, Jason & Sheran Petty & Family, Nicholas Thompson, Trecia & Megan Thompson, Henry & Franky Knowles, Neville “Chim” Sands & Family, Darren Pennerman & Family, Neville Carl Sands & Family, Charles Culmer & Family, Anthony Culmer & Family, Philip Rahming & Family, Stephen Neymour & Family, Robert Nixon Jr. & Family, Micheal Dorsett Sr. & Jr., Christopher Cates & Family, Dominique Collie & Family, Cheyenne Cooper & Family, Rakell Colebrooke, Clay Sweeting M.P. & Family, Hank Johnson & Family, Crystal Thompson-Pinder, Andre & Angeline Butler, Gregston, Tiffany Gibson, Mary, Jennie, Vaughn, Devon, Shavaughn, Gennario, Phil & Shanta, Sammy, Ken, Ricardo, Timothy Gibson, Enoch, Elaine, Rossman, Sheta, Celia, Simone Davis, G Elaine Cooper & Family, Calson Thompson, Monique Cooper, Ed Gibson & Family, Paul Simmons & Family, Everett & Sandra Cooper & Family, Sylvia Cooper & Family, Nurse Debbie Deal & Family, Sister Fred Cooper & Family, Keddy & Anita Culmer, Dornell Ingraham, Keno Thompson, Michael Ferguson Jr., Marco Stubbs, Adriann Culmer, Ian Carey & Family, Marcus Pinder & Family, Hans Feeble, Bethany Smith, Shanna Bethel, Clifford & Sonia Sands, Joy Thompson & Dominic Cant, Rashad Sands, Tia Stubbs, Tracy & Family, Eleanor & Family, Dora & Family, Vanessa & Family, Carlene Culmer & Family, CAA Service Station Family, The Customs Department, Clarence Stubbs, Alan, Havitt & Dylan, Erline Sineus & Family, Wallace Sineus & Family, Leslie Sineus & Family, Palmetto Point Clinic Family, Winderemere Class Of 1991, The Communities of each and every Settlement on the beautiful Island of Eleuthera.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday; in Eleuthera on Friday at the church from 7-9:00 p.m. & on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.