Funeral Notice for Mr Pedro Davis Age:44 Of Moore’s Island Abaco will be held at St Matthew’s Native Baptist Church, The Bight, Moore’s Island, Saturday, July 9th 2022 Officiating Pastor Ishmael Williams Interment The Bight Public Cemetery

He is survived by his Father Edison Davis Brothers: Edgar, Edwin, and Peron Davis Sisters-In-Law: Angel & Nioshi Davis Nephews: Ellison, Reko (Creslin Curry), Marion Davis and Tevin Mckenzie Nieces: Christie, Ava, P’ajhanae Davis & Cordae Lightbourne Grand Nieces: Allison Aunts: Majorie Swain, Useline Hunt, Celestine Swain, Sandra, Iva, Dornel, Nettalie, Frances Davis, Lindell Delancy, Terecita, Veronica, Terry, Verna, Joan and Eleanor Stuart. Uncles: Samuel, Rodney, Anderson, Tyrone Davis, Franklyn Hunt, Patrick Swain, Robert Swain, Kevin Delancy, Osbourne, Standley, Bradley, Edward Jr and Bursel Stuart. GRAND AUNT: Edith Clarke, Verleta Davis GRAND UNCLE: Ronald Davis Cousins: Doranell Swain, Juliette Cornish, Carolee Johnson, Jessica Meadows (Audley Meadows Jr), Jarmecia Swain, Donnicia, Ernestine, Paulette, Dwight, Dwayne, Frances (Julian Jones), Julian Jr, Francheska, Karen, Sidney (Cindy Hunt), Fabian, Kevin, Tevin, Delon, Ceirro Tiffany, Monique, Tia, Florenda, Sharmain, Fairmena, Donnamae, Eldora, Angela, Elma, Tina, Ginger, Christerney, Lindsy, Roddena, Shandira, Shantika, Nickie, Annissa, Anastasia, Melrose, Tyra, Welva, Vitira, Dearja, Stania, Raskeka, Rudell, Rashan, Veisha, Terrinique, Ashley, Princess, Melinda, Anastacia, Renee, Rubilee and Shain, Clarence Edward Swain III, Derick Swain, Desmond Swain, Kenneth Cornish, William Johnson Sr. Mario, Dominic, Jamal (Kristal Swain), Jarrad, Jamard Swain, Sidney, Tyrone, Matthew, Chester, Chester Jr., Chelsea, Argo, Teargo, Darryl, Garry, Westley (Holly Davis), Desmond, Ernie (Leanza Davis), Elmanso, Rodney Jr, Roddeno, Tristian, Rocky, Lavan, Anson, Keith, Adrian (Monique Davis), Ezekiel, Jensen, James, Cecil, Osbourne, Vascillie Jr, Cameron, Brenden, Jonathan Jr, Burell, Dwight Martin, Deangelo, Derick, Nolan, Keino, Clement, Laubraun, Sheoka Swain, Rivieanna Cornish, Jasmine Johnson, Gabriella Johnson, Shania Newbold, Zhanay, Aulicia, Aiden Meadows, Khiry, Jamarion Swain, Raheem Mcbride, William Johnson Jr, Natario Sturrup, Kamenetie Cornish, Jaylen, Jaylala, Demara, Atlee (Mitchell Davis) Synovia, Bernard, Mchale, Oprah, Allardyce Munroe, Zelma Hepburn, Basil Swain, Raymond, Patricia, Timothy and Carla Clarke, Lisa Moss, Donna Lowe, Misty Pinder, Rowzena Swain, Viola Hield, Rodney and Weldon Davis, Deidre Smith, Cindy Clarke, Alexander and Leslie Stuart, Lillian Laing, Patsy Cooper, Virgil, Aaron and Jermaine Davis, Edimae, Helen Tate and Barbara, Buster and Kenneth Davis, Anoush Gould, Antoinette Lewis, Nathaniel Flower, Terry Stuart, Loretta, Teresa Major, Bridgette, Henrietta Lamm and Dwayne Fernander. A Host Of Other Relatives And Friends Including The Davis Family, The Stuart Family, The Mcbride Family, Dominic Heild & Family, Quincy, Alrick Laing, Harry Miller, Marlin, Osbourne, Anetha Mcbride, Bessamae Johnson & Family, Shirley, Lakeisha, Erica & The Berry Island Crew, St. Matthew Baptist Church Family, The Entire Moore’s Island Community, Dundas and Murphy Town Community, The Doctors at Public Hospital Authority (Freeport & Nassau), The Cancer Society (Nassau) and The Moore’s Island Clinic.

A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, July 8th 2022 from 4pm until service time.