FUNERAL SERVICE FOR THE LATE MR.PERCIVAL LEROY ‘SUGAR’ PAUL, 89 YEARS, A RESIDENT OF CENTER DRIVE, MILLAR’S HEIGHT, WILL BE HELD AT EVANGELISTIC TEMPLE ASSEMBLIES OF GOD, COLLINS AVENUE, ON SATURDAY, 9TH JULY 2022 AT 10: 00.M.

OFFICIATING WILL BE, REV. DR. PATRICK PAUL, REV.DR. ROBERT LOCKHART OF FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA AND OTHER MINISTERS OF THE GOSPEL. INTERMENT WILL BE AT THE WOODLAWN GARDENS, SOLDIER ROAD

HE IS SURVIVED BY SEVEN SONS, AND FIVE DAUGHTERS.

Alfred & Debby Paul, Linda & William Bethel, Rev. Dr. Patrick & Charlene Paul, Arnold & Yvette Paul, Terry & Nadine Paul, Patrice Paul, Rochelle & Robert Lockhart, Terrance & Deborah Paul, Dereck & Elthenia Paul, Dion & Kenice Paul, Antonise Paul – Collie and Nichol Paul-Burrows.

ONE AUNT: Alice Stubbs Ferguson & Rev. Benjamin Ferguson

38 GRAND CHILDREN, 30 GREAT GRAND AND 1 GREAT, GREAT GRAND CHILD

Chadwick Gilmore, Lakeria & Dartanyon Moore, Lashan Paul, Lavonia Paul, Percival Paul Jr., Ronaldo Paul, Alvin Paul, Dominique Paul, Lavanderia Bethel, Dandreia Bethel, Deaneel Bethel, Shaniqua & Bruce Davis, Jabez Paul, Kezia Paul, Jewelle Paul, Jessie Paul, Terry Paul Jr., Terron Paul, Tertanya Paul Lopez, Terisha Paul, Raoul Lockhart, Raphael Lockhart, Ramez Lockhart, Tyvon Paul, Braniah Paul, Branario Paul, Gregory Bullard, Alexander Mckenzie, Alexandria Powell, Aaron & Joshua Thompson, Daniel Paul, David Paul, John Isaac Paul, Joshua Isaac Paul, Gabriel Paul, Danielle Paul, Ethan Paul, Antonio Paul Collie, Joel Collie, Karis Collie.

Cousins: Leona Paul & Florita Greene, the children of Mrytle Stubbs, Janet Stubbs, Cornelius and Rueben Stubbs

A host of other relatives and friends including: The Paul’s Family, The Stubbs Clan, The Ferguson Family, (former Miami Street Neighbours), Nurse Bettymae Canter, Nurse Hall, Nurse Patrice Hanna, Marline Oscar, Chief Apostle Rev. Dr. Jentry Sweeting (Faithwalkers Church Family), Pastor Gregory Johnson (Bethany Assembly Church), Mr. Alvin Greene and Mrs. Janet McFall.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.