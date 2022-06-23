Mr. Percival Leroy “Sugar” Paul, 89 yrs., a resident of Center Drive, Millar’s Height, died at his residence on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

He is survived by his 4 daughters: Linda Bethel, Patrice Paul, Rochelle Lockhart & Antonise Collie; 7 sons: Fred Paul, Rev. Patrick Paul, Arnold Paul, Terry Paul, Terrance Paul, Dereck Paul & Dion Paul; numerous grand, great grand & great great grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.