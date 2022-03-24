Obituaries

MR. RAFAEL JEREMY MCKINNEY SR.

MR. RAFAEL JEREMY MCKINNEY SR.

age 28 years of Home Stead Street, died on 12th March, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Mrs. Cassandra Brown Matthew and father: Mr. John Hilton Mckinney of Bannerman Town, Eleuthera; Children: Rafael Jeremy Jr., Taneko, Torianno, Trayvon and Raylisha Mckinney; one (1) sister, Alexandra Mckinney; four (4) brothers: Reno Brown Sr., Raphael, Obiedah, and Dante Mckinney; grandmother: Ilean Sturrup; three (3) nephews: Reno Jr. and Ranaz Brown and Makai McKinney; one (1) niece: Reniah Brown; (2) two special friends: Talicya Lightbourn and Ashley Sturrup and numerous other relatives and friends.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE.

