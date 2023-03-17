DEATH NOTICE

MR. RASHAD JAMECO TUSANT, age 34 years of #30 Wayne Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at his Residence on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Chaniece Pinder; Parents: Wilson and Marleigh Tusant; Sisters: Melissa Perry, Madea Dean and Demi Anna Tusant; Brothers: Blanton Kemp, Devon Hall and Tamar Pinder, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.