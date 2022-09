DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. SHAVEZ O’NEAL HART, age 29 years of Treasure Cay, Abaco died at Abaco on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: Sidney and Shammaine Hart; Child: Chase Hart; Brothers: Sirnardo and Shemal Hart; Sister: Sarai Hart and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized details will be announced at a later date.