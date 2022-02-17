Obituaries

MR. STEPHEN PAUL BURROWS

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. STEPHEN PAUL BURROWS, age 69 years of #79 Triana Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

He is predeceased by his Daughter: Cherese Burrows.

He is survived by his Wife: Cheryl Patrice Burrows; Daughters: Rochelle Burrows and Racquel Burrows; Sons: Abdule Burrows and Stephen Paul Burrows II; Sisters: Gaynell, Mary, Bernadette, Regina, Patricia and Catherine; Brothers: Andrew Burrows, Martin Burrows and Eddie Burrows; Grandchildren: Eduardo Strachan Jr., Mateo Burrows and Jude Burrows and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

