FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Mr. Stephen Willington Johnson age 79 years of Yellow Elder Gardens and formerly of Alice Town, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at Epiphany Methodist Church, Pride Estates, Nassau Bahamas. Officiating will be Reverend Frederick Kelly.

He was predeceased by his wife Jennie Lucille Johnson, Daughter Kayla Johnson, parents George and Gladys Johnson. Brothers Joe, Hansel, Irvin, Calsey and Adderley. Mother and Father in law Eddie and Princess Johnson, Brother in law Benson Johnson, Sisters in law Mavis Fowler, Maude Johnson and May Johnson.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving Daughter: Jodie Johnson; Grandsons: Rashard Durham, Charlton Saunders Jr. Granddaughters: Roshanda Johnson and Adassah Johnson; Great Grandchildren: Rashon Johnson and Shanari Forbes; Adopted Daughter: Laquieta Lamani Adopted Sister: Alma Adams Brothers -in-law: Reverend Eric Johnson and Reverend Leon Johnson Sisters-in-law: Leah Johnson, Sheila Johnson and Dulcena Johnson Nephews: Bryan, Calsey, Ed, Noil, Sheldon, Julian, Gio, Don, Franko, Winslow, Fritz, Barry, Jeffrey Johnson and Benson Johnson Jr. Nieces: Deidre Sands, Ursula Coakley, Olibia Wood, Antoinette Pinder, Marita Johnson, Shannon Gaye, Shirkara Hanna, Rosemarie Eyma (Candy), Theresa Johnson, Patricia Johnson, Rapunzel Johnson, Luvette Fowler, Erica Adderley, Shenika Johnson, Daphnie Johnson, Nicolette Johnson, Cara Rolle, Jacintha Fowler and Keniece Hamilton. Other Family: Newtie Seymour, Beatrice Rolle, Emily Hall, Christine Barr and Latesha Farrington Special friends: Hilton MacIntosh Esq., Trevor Whylly, Chairman Mr. Trevor Brown, Monica Flowers, Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas The Honorable Mr. Phillip ‘Brave’ Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Chester Cooper, Former Prime Minister Mr. Perry Christie, Minister of Social Services Mr. Obie Wilchombe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Fred Mitchell, Senator Randy Rolle, Karen Johnson, Senator Barry Griffin, M.P. Mr. NcKell Bonaby, Keod Smith, Keith Hanna, Bro. Moncur, Ross Smith, Veronica Smith, Bobbie Thompson, Saint Patrick’s Lodge No. 5 out of Eleuthera. Other relatives and friends: The entire Hatchet Bay Community, The Methodist Church Family, Epiphany Methodist Church, The Post Office Family and The Taylor Industries Family. Special Thanks To: The Doctors and nurses of the Princess Margaret Hospital, The Progressive Liberal Party and The Yellow Elder Community and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the P.L.P Headquarters, Farrington Road on Thursday (Today) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Ltd., Robinson and Soldier Road on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.