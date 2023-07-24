Final Rites and Burial for the late Mr. Sulton Floyd “Pork” Sands age 70 years Dundas Town, Marsh Harbor, Abaco will be held on Saturday July 22nd, 2023, 11:00 am, at Friendship Tabernacle Church Central Pines Abaco.

Officiating will be Pastor Ryan Forbes First Assemblies of God Marsh Harbour assisted by Bishop Dr. Silbert Mills and Final Rest will follow in the Central Pines Cemetery, Central Pines Abaco.

Loving and prayer filled memories are held by his Wife: Gail, Children: Sulton Jr., Sanfa Knowles, Justin Adams, Delano (Shadeanna) Nesbitt, Dellerese Smith, Larry Smith, Aaliyah “Gabby” Nesbitt, Wendell Munnings, Jeffrey Cox, Haddon, Don, Sonith and Joy Lockhart, Mother-in-law: Dorothea Elaine Wilson, Aunt: Alice Adams, Grandchildren: Santonio-Krishna and Lesha Knowles, Darien Evans, Dashawn and Quashawn Smith, Kyneka, Dillyn, Darius and Larry, Siblings: Olive Forbes, Michael, Charles, Sidney, Kevin, Sheila and Michelle Sands, Nehemiah & Venetta Saunders, Nieces & Nephews: Genova (George) Wilmore, Paulette (Mark) Knowles, Ann, Darren (Deidre), Clifford (Judith), David ( Ethilda), Carlos Henfield, Jaqueline (Pastor Shawn) Robins, Sidney (Beryl) McIntosh, Trina (Ramon) Adderley, Julia Stuart, Jennifer Saunders, Amanda, Natasha, Michael, Rudy Smith, Cecile (Bernard) Jordan, Deniesha, Lynn, Toyin (Caroline), Pastor Ryan (Daniella) and Travan Forbes, Mispah (Javares) McIntosh, Priscilla (Neil) Adderley, Latesha (Justin) DeCosta, Mark (Lakeisha), Jerrod (Cyrstal), Darron (Faith), Lakeisha, Zhivargo, Dominic Douglas, Edward Johnson, Inez, Tarran, Valton Maynard, David, Brittany Smith, Noella Conliff, Stacey Anderson, Sabrina Sawyer, Alonzo (Petra) Williams, Nekhira and Nerissa Saunders, Nemara (Basil) Gerenus, Hector (Danielle) Johnson, Sisters-in-law: Vernie Smith, Rebecca Saunders, Debramae Douglas, Crystal Arias (Lancaster, Pennsylvania), Sharlene Strachan, Edwina Johnson,Yvonne Bowleg, Brenda Seymour, Nadine Johnson, Brothers-in-law: Craig Wilson, Marco Moss, Tyrone Pennerman, Barry Johnson, Colyn Johnson, Fabian (Patrice) Johnson and Bishop Clifford (Viola) Henfield, God-daughter: Antoinette Dean andA Hosts of Other Relatives and Friends including but not limited to: Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham, Pastor Leslie Cornish and the entire Cornish family, Hon. Kirk Cornish (M.P), Estelle Mckinney, Thomas & Keira Adderley, The Sands Family, Elvert Mills & family, Bishop Silbert & Dolly Mills, Nixon & Dianne Thervil, Melonie Reckley, Ruth & Dennis Bain, Wendy & Raymond Sands, Lydia Strachan, Michelle Finley, Sharon Johnson, Brenda Ferguson, Dave Taylor, Donnell Taylor, Robin Haygood, Charmaine Curling, Dominic Sweeting, Damian Sweeting, Charles Adams, Tracy Hicks, Adrian Albury, Deno Albury, Vaughn Adams, Kim Adams, the Mills family, the Ward family, the Lockhart family, the Communities of Central Pines, Dundas Town, Murphy Town and Spring City, Gurth Russell & family, Keith & Andy Stratton and family, Management & staff of the former Marsh Harbor Exporters & Importers, First Assembly of God & Grace Baptist Church, Friendship Tabernacle Church family, St. Thomas Medical Centre and Abaco Pines Medical.

The family apologizes if your name was inadvertently omitted.

Final Rites are entrusted to Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary #54 Blue Hill Road.