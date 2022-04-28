Funeral Service for the late MR. THOMAS IVAN RECKLEY age 66 years of Hawksbill, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Kingdom Worship Center. Officiating will be Pastor Kermit Saunders. Interment will follow in the West Gate Cemetery, Hawksbill, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish his life and legacy are his former wife and caretaker: Theresa Reckley; estranged wife: Linda Dean; stepmother: Kay Reckley; adopted mother: Mary Duhaney; children: Shinika (Trevor) Laing, Patrenilla (Widnel) Santil, Ivan (Sage) Reckley, Patrick Albury, Jeneisko Pennerman and Jeremy Rolle; stepchildren: Shawonda, Atlanta Georgia, Lawanda, Lashonda, Shantia, DJ and Spud; grandchildren: Bennique (ferdero) Pinder, Benjamin, Theria, Trevor Jr., Trennique, Lil Ivan, Luke, Rihanna, Shekynah, Paige, Pa’rizia, Patrick Jr., Phaedria, Athalia, Jerenia, Sianna, Navieh, Jonell and Jenih; great grandchildren: Princess Albury; step grandchildren: Reco (Atlanta, Georgia), Keonta, Isiah and Trevonya; sisters: Rosie Reckley, Donnamae, Reckley, Ann (Ramon) Curry and Dellerese (Brethum); brothers: Austin (Julie) Pinder and Tommy Reckley; aunts: Monica Reckley, Marjorie Roberts and Leotheo Reckley; uncles: Clement Roxbury, Hebert Roberts; nieces: Tiffany, Taylor, Jekeya, Samantha, Semone, Samantha, Zahriya, Zakiya, Wil’Donniecia and Brenshawna; nephews: Austin Jr., Raymond Jr., Lenward, Stedman Jr., Anthony, Christopher, Wil’ Domiecio, Tommy Jr., Jahrameel, Kevin and Devin; nieces and nephews-in-law: Kizzy of Atlanta, Georgia, Bernie Russell, Dornett Lowe, Joy Roberts, Tia Glinton, Raquel Charrafont, Hope Higgs (Florida), Ricardo Mullins, Romeo Mullins, Jason Higgs, Llenardo Higgs, Johnathan Glinton of Canada, Jahreal Glinton of Florida, Ronaldo Higgs of Turks Island, MJ of Florida and Angelo Higgs; cousins: Sherry, Deidre, Audra, Aubynette, Annya, Sophie, Latoya Roberts, Julie, Melissa, Keta, Joanna Cox, Glen, Cedrick, Trevor, Ronnie, Oscar and Fredrick “Mousie”; god children: Omar Colebrooke; in-laws: Mary Horton of Florida, Rosemary Ellis, Sharon Grant, Ruth Glinton of Florida, Donald Higgs Jr., Rudy and Jerome; friends and other relatives: Nurse Agatha Vincent and Family, George Williams and Family, Nurse Anna Demeritte, Benjamin Butterfield, Ellen Moss and Family, Tyrone Higgs, Anjoun Armaly, Gigel Oprea (Romania), Elizer Symonette, Melissa Green, Micheal Moss Jr., Whitney Armbrister, Kylene Bethel, Stanley jr and family, Micheal Stuart and family, Gregory Lockhart, Kesh, Kia Hutchinson and Family, Patrick SR, David, Jonathan, Stanley Moss and Family, Management and Staff G.B Shipyard Ltd, Kingdom Worship Centre, Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Hawksbill, The Superstar Rockers Junkanoo Group, The entire Hawksbill Community, Ms. Simms, Calvin Bartlett, Eloise Hepburn, Bonnieodette Stubbs, Megan Pinder, Management and Staff of Freeport Gases Ltd. , Medical and Surgical Teams RMH, Joycelyn Flowers and family, Portia Ferguson, Ricardo Saunders, Joyann Hall, Stanley Musgrove and Family, Jennifer Newman and Family, Bryant Simms, Joanna Forbes, Natesha Pierre, Patrice Moss, Patrice Bullard, Nathanial Hield and Family, Locksley Hield and Family, Janice Johnson and Family, Joan Dean, Jeanette Miller, Magistrate Laquay Laing and Family, Michael and Samantha Moss and Family, Ministry Sister Uneak Outten (Abaco), Bishop Derick Forbes, Pastor Mickayla Forbes, Rev. Lucien Hall, Bishop Kermit Saunders and family, Min. and Bishop Benjamin Ferguson and Family, Birdith Demeritte and Juliette Musgrove,

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Church on Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.