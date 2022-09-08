DEATH ANNOUCEMENT

MR. THOMAS LOCKHART, age 65 years of # 25 Baleo Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, September 4th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Charlene Lockhart; Sons: Reonardo, Leonardo, Andre, Thomas Jr., Thomarie Lockhart and Ricardo Adderley Jr.; Daughters: Karen and Demarcia Lockhart, Tereka Rolle and Taneicia Adderley; numerous grandchildren; Sisters: Janet Russell, Elizabeth Williams, Florence Gibson, Esther Moncur, Cyslin Micklewhyte, Hestine and Ann Kemp; Brothers: Philip Lockhart, Efford, Roosevelt, Genease and Ralph Kemp; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral services are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.