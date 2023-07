Death Notice

For the late Mr. Vernon Moller Sr., age 55years of Solider Road Nassau, Bahamas died on Saturday, July 8th,2023 at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Shirley Street.

He is survived by his Wife: Tanya Moller, Sons: Vernon Nicholas Jr. and Theodore Curtis and a host of other, relatives and friends.

Final Rites are entrusted to Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary, arrangements are being finalize and will be announced at a later date.