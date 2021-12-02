Obituaries

MR.VILLENEUVE NELSON HANNA “WILLIE”

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
0 79 Less than a minute

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR.VILLENEUVE NELSON HANNA affectionately called “WILLIE”, age 67 years of #16 Catamaran Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, November 22nd, 2021.


He is survived by his daughter: Yasmin Poitier; stepson: Edwin Knowles II (Wanda); son-in-law: Cambrell Poitier Sr.; grandchildren: Cambrell Poitier Jr.; Bella Poitier and Caroline Knowles; sisters: Merrial Hanna and Daisy Hanna; brother: George Hanna; numerous nieces and nephews; aunt: Naomi Hanna-Mackey; uncle: Eldon Roker and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
0 79 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Faye Bootle McIntosh

Faye Bootle McIntosh

1 hour ago
Photo of Kenya Monique Rolle

Kenya Monique Rolle

1 hour ago
Photo of Arthur Whymns Jr. “Arthur J”

Arthur Whymns Jr. “Arthur J”

1 hour ago
Photo of Elsie Elizabeth Lotmore nee Culmer

Elsie Elizabeth Lotmore nee Culmer

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker