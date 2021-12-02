MR.VILLENEUVE NELSON HANNA “WILLIE”

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR.VILLENEUVE NELSON HANNA affectionately called “WILLIE”, age 67 years of #16 Catamaran Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, November 22nd, 2021.



He is survived by his daughter: Yasmin Poitier; stepson: Edwin Knowles II (Wanda); son-in-law: Cambrell Poitier Sr.; grandchildren: Cambrell Poitier Jr.; Bella Poitier and Caroline Knowles; sisters: Merrial Hanna and Daisy Hanna; brother: George Hanna; numerous nieces and nephews; aunt: Naomi Hanna-Mackey; uncle: Eldon Roker and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.