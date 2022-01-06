Memorial Service for MR. VILLENEUVE NELSON HANNA affectionately called “WILLIE”, age 67 years of #16 Catamaran Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, Pioneers Way Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Cannon Norman Lightbourne. Interment will follow at The Columbarium and Remembrance Garden at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, Pioneers Way Freeport, Grand Bahama

He was predeceased by his beautiful wife: Veronica Hanna

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Daughter: Yasmin Poitier; Stepson: Edwin Knowles II (Wanda); Son-in-law: Cambrell Poitier Sr.; Grand-children: Cambrell Poitier Jr., Bella Poitier and Caroline Knowles; Sisters: Merrial Hanna and Daisy Hanna; Brother: George Hanna; Aunt: Naomi Hanna-Mackey; Uncle: Eldon Roker; Sisters-in-law: Agatha Cartwright and Melvina Levarity; Brothers-in-law: Ricky, Dwight I, Sidney, Dexter, Richard and Dwight Dean II; Nieces: Stameika Symonette (Samuel), Anishka Hanna and Sherrell Hanna; Nephews: Stephen Hanna and Tessio Hanna; Grandnieces: Sari Symonette and Symone Symonette; Grandnephew: Samuel Symonette II; Extended Family and Friends include: Thomas Hanna, Milton Hanna, Leslie Hanna, Stafford Hanna, Ellis Hanna, Vernetta Hanna, Evelyn Fowler, Ervin Hanna Jr., Patrick Hanna, Gregory Hanna, Freeman Hanna, Stephen Hanna, Pandora Hanna, Mispah Hanna, Winton Hanna, Doug Dexeaux and Family, Rudy Deveaux and Family, Glen Deveaux and Family, Terrance Deveaux, Betty Deveaux, Elsie Roker and Family, Carlton Thompson, Reuben Smith, Robert Smith, Canon Norman Lightbourne and The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Family, Canon Peter Scott and the Parish Family of Holy Cross Anglican Church, Bishop Cardinal McIntosh and the Grand Bahama Family Worship Center Family, Glory Generation Ministries Family, the Management and Staff of Leisure Travel and Tours Limited, the Anglican Church Men Family, the Management and Staff of Scotiabank (Bahamas) Limited, the residents of Orchard Close, Sea breeze and numerous other relatives and friends.

There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING; those wishing to sign the Book of Condolences, may do so at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.