RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MR. VINCE EDISON ROLLE affectionately called “Boopy” “Big Baby”age 51 years of Eleuthera, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, June 18th, 2022 at 12:00 noon at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Monsignor John Johnson. Interment will follow at Big Bay Cemetery, Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.

He was predeceased by his Parents: Edison and Nellie Mae Rolle, Oldest Brother: Virgil Rolle and Niece: Jilliana Cadet.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Sisters: Brenda, Dawn and Vandra Rolle, Sparkle (Julbert) Cadet and Samantha (Ahmal) Henfield; Brothers: Trevor (Nurse Elizabeth), Jeffery and Kingsley Rolle; Adopted Siblings: Bently Carey, Alburn Brown, Demico Russell, Lisa Fernander and Laverne Saunders; Nieces and Nephews: Vashon, Ocarvio, Vantasha, V’Anntae, Wisdom, Aviano, J’anna, Jamal, Corey, Ryan, Natieka, Jermain, Jerel, Violet, Debbie, Rosina, Arthur Jr., Shemar, Trinity, Malik and Lavelle Davis; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Qu’Kyrie, La’Carvia, Omarah, Shakhiah, Shaquan, Perzario, Perez, Arthur lll, Dre’dyn; Uncles: William Sr., Wellington and Raymond Albury; Aunts: Gloria, Bernice, Hilda and Marilyn Rolle, Florence, Laura, Cherry and Samara Albury; God Children: Darzell Gilbert and Jennie Anne Hanna; Numerous Cousins: Paula (Rev.Carl) Pinder, Merle (Danny) Seymour, Phillis (Lester Sr.) Mackey, Althea (Keithley) Saunders, Lorraine (Wayde) Thompson, Alva Rolle, Portia (Michael) Culmer, Margo, Cindy, Karen, Lillamae Rolle, Lakell (Ernal) McKenzie, Anitra (Ian Sr.) Dawkins, Haysalah (Albert) Brannen, Catherine (Don) Albury, Sandy Walker, Margaret, Nicole, Kershala and Tatjana Albury, Shanekah (Kennedy) Scavella, Camilla Adair, Lisa Adderley, Monique, Shelly, Jaimie and Cassandra Albury, Harris Wood, Spence (Henrietta), Edmund (Pauline), Kevin, Edney, Jeffrey (Avis) and Martin (Camille) Bethel, Julian and Joseph Rolle, Gregory (Maryanne), Dwayne, Bishop Theophilus (Evona), Naaman (Indera), Romeo (Branishka), George Rolle Jr., Mario, Quant (Latoya) Rolle, David (Christine), Wayne (Wendy), Clinton Rolle, Steven Miller, Jerrod, William Jr. and Kyle (Lavette) Albury, Wellington Jr., Jason, Julian, Raymond Jr., and Lemmuel Albury; other Relatives and Special friends including: Gernia Ferguson, Sherneice Major, Vernita and April Dean, Kenria Cargill, Arnold and Faye Pinder, Doddridge Moxey, Rhonda, Charmaine, Tiffany and Sabrina, Monsignor John Johnson and the Catholic Community, Helen Robinson and Family, Rodney Pinder and family, Harriet Pinder and family, Beverly Roberts and family, Children of the late Vernita Ward and their families, Sr. Pastor Orlando and Clarice Thompson, Children of the late Florence Belle and their families, Adrian Johnson and family, Lorna Dean and family, children of Bessie and the late Richard Dean and their families , children of the late Olga Bowles and their families, children of the late Bernard Bethel and their families, children of the late Freddie and Hortense Pinder and their families, Paula Rolle, Administrator Gilbert, Mara, Mark, Gordan (Jenny) Kemp, Altonisha Ferguson, Maryann Farrington and Family, Bridgette, Jeannine and Tamara McQueen, Carol Pinder, Audrey Farrington and family, Livingston Stuart, Susan Hannah and family, Michael and Keva Roberts, Paula Roberts, Daniel and Mena Ferguson, Minerva Delancy, Jasmine and Jermaine Ferguson, Elijah Lewis, Walter Curtis, Calvin and Sheena Munroe, Hon. Lonnie Rolle, Marlin and Judith (Mitch) Roker, Daphne Cambridge, Retired Nurse Priscilla Scavella, Joan Stubbs, Latoya Russell, Hon. Hank Johnson, family of the late Phoebe Brooke Sweeting, family of the late Joseph and Dollyanna Albury, Diane Bethel and family, Philip Kemp and family, Nicole Adderley, Juliane Gerszewski, Gideon and Andrew Pinder, Dr. Allen Cho, Nurse Monique Cambridge and the Medical Staff at Hatchet Bay Clinic, Entire communities of James‘Cistern and Hatchet Bay and Eleuthera.

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite “at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Queen Elizabeth Highway, Eleuthera on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.