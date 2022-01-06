Funeral Service for MR. W. NATHANIEL BROWN “Daddy Pic”, age 77 years of West End, Grand Bahama and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at West End Public Cemetery, West End, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Wilchcombe, assisted by Min. Jane Wilchcombe.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Son: Stephon Brown; Daughters: Nathanier Brown and Alitha Carrol; Brothers: Livingstone Brown, HIlton Brown and Carrel Brown; Adopted Daughter: Jasma Pinder White; Sisters: Geraldine Johnson, Veronica Macket and Lucy Jones; Son and Daughter-in-law: Leon Carroll and Vera Martin Brown; Sister in law: Coramae Thomas and Betty Brown, Victoria Brown, Judy and Bethalee Edwards, Eloise Brown;

Brothers in law: Charles, Pedro, Carlton and Dudrick Edwards and Dennis Thomas; Nephews: Ervin and Cedric Brown, Hilton Jr. Alfred, Raymond and Ricardo Brown, Simeon and Sterling Mackey, Livingstone Jr., Larry and Jason Brown, Toriano Johnson, Ron White, Glenn, Keith and Terrance Brown, Leslie Deveaux, Minky Bain, Kevin, Keith, Mario and Meguel Brown, Denzel Marche, Kendedy Marche, Stephan Brown, Glen, Keith and Terrance Brown ; Nieces: Maxine Brown, Allison Mackey, Nellie Bain, Shatika Jones, Timolin Thompson, Keva Wallace, Siobhan Rose, Akera Johnson, Hazel Hoseph, Enith Moss, Olive Lightbourne, Annamae Nielly, Bettymae Brow-Bernard , Charmaine Brown, Pearl Brown, Quetel Henery, Bridgette Young, Vanria and Karen White, Cheryl, Shanique, Janet Brown, Trice, Dawn, Cicely Brown, Shelly Beadle, Rosemary Brathwaite, Julieanne Edwards, Carmen Dorsette, Lavonnia Moore, Charlene Lawson, Precious Gemedy, Loretta, Patrice, Susan Strachan, Kenva Cooper, Maxine Brown Green; Grand children: Stephanique and Shaniqua Brown, Davon, Davrlnnie and Deajahnae Lightbourne, Tajh Brown, Jason and Tekembé Petty, Nathan and Morrell Brown, Solomon and Nathaniel Martin; Adopted Grandson: Ron White Jr.; Great Grand: Taylin Taylor, Mayeli, Jeremiah and Solomon Martin Jr. Special Mention: Mavis Rolle and Family, Harrold Rolle and Family, Sherrick Smith and Family, Blake and Elsa Bartlette and family, Terreth Rolle, Tonnie Williams, Leroy Seymour, Lakeisha Edwards, Sophia Edgecombe, Staff of Rand Memorial Hospital, Staff of Pierce Plaza, Staff of Hawksbill Clinic, Physiotherapy Department (R.M.H.) Pastor Larry Wilchombe and St. Peter’s Baptist Church Family, Bruce Hanna Kingdom Harvest Global Ministry, Viacia Green and Family, Gubba and Harry Miller, Garvin Green, Leola and Francis Strachan, George Ambrister, Cindy Petty, Bridgette Green and family, Joe Bill, Cremo, Burkley Smith.



Viewing will be held in the “Celestial Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.