Funeral Service for MR. WELLINGTON G. MOULTRIE, age70 years of #43 Arrawheat Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Matthew Town, Inagua will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne, assisted by Archdeacon James Palacious.

.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his Wife: Corneliour Nicole Moultrie; Daughters: Lornai and Anthia Moultrie; Step sons: Ashton Forbes and John Bridgewater Jr.; Grandchildren: Ashton Forbes Jr. and Hugo Bridgewater; Brothers: Former Honourable D. Halson Moultrie, M.P. and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Vivian Moultrie; Sisters: Leoni Moultrie, Ethlyn Cartwright, Andrea Moultrie and Mizpah Moultrie; Father in Law: Hadley Cornelius Forbes (Renee); Mother in Law: Violet P. Henfield (Bishop Clifford Henfield); Brothers in Law: Clayton Forbes, Carltony, Naaman, Lynden Forbes, Donald Churchill, Jonathan Forbes (Shirrell) ; Sisters in Law: Zelda Forbes, Carmel Churchill, Elaunda Forbes, Kim McGevna and Paige Forbes; Aunts: Bloneva Balfour, Mary Johnson, Dorothy Ingraham (adopted), Winifred Clarke and Malvese Hepburn; Nephews: Keith (Ertha) Dean, Avando Cartwright, Minister Torrien (Deserie) Rutherford, Nathaniel Adams Jr. Rico Moultrie and Herschel D. Moultrie; Nieces: Urika, Theodora, Tammi Cartwright, Tazia Rutherford, Blanette Baltimore, Janelle and Janae Forbes; Cousins: Calvin, Edwin, Melvin, Harriet, Earl, Bloneva, Jacqueline, Evamae, Lucy, Willis Jr., Francis, Vincent, Williamae, Pochina, Utta, Vanessa, Eleanor, Barbara, Arthiston, Ruth Bullard of New York, Larry, Lorna and Alec Bullard, Wellington Pinder, Edna Walkine, Kirk and Ula Walkine, Beverley, Judson, Leopold, Berdina and Dean Mullings, Doris Gomez, Evelyn Cox, Ernestine, Christopher Malcolm, Alicia, Burt, Deidre, Rose, Antino, Ricardo, Eleanor Steele, Dorothy Ellis-Smith, Ena Brown, Nicole McKenzie, Wayne and Walter Newman; Other Relatives & Friends: Yvette Rolle, The Mortimer Family, Eugene “Stevie” Mortimer, Fr. Canon Harry Bain,Bishop Micheal Eldon High & Primary School, Pauline Nairn & family, Malvese Capron & family, Sherry Brookes & family, The Ministry of Education, The City of Freeport Council, Edwin & Anne Lightbourne, James & Diamita Cartwright & family, Derek King & family, Valeria Carroll & family, Philip Carey & family, Randy “Skipper” Woods & family, Larry Russell & Family, Percy “Vola” Francis & family, Edison “Fast Eddie” Dames & family, Roosevelt Major & family, Zanika Saunders & Family, Archdeacon James Palacious & family, Former MP Neko Grant & family, David Thompson & family, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith:Governor-General of the Bahamas, The Fini Store & Family, Dr. Winston Forbes & Medical Pavilion staff, Dr. Anthia Forbes-Carey & family, Thomiciana Adderley & family, Monique Leary & family, The Department of Labour, Freeport Office, The Office of Judiciary (Supreme Court), The Industrial Tribunal family, The Hon. Frederick Mitchell & family, Tynes & Tynes family, The Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee, The Grand Bahama Airport Company family, Hutchinson Whampoo, The Harbour Company, The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Department of Civil Aviation (Nassau), Saxons Junkanoo group, St. John’s College Class of 1969, Eddie Striped Marshall & Family, Bogolou, Jasmine Newman, Natasha Stuart, Norrisha Newman, Eddie Adderley, Ida Barbes & Family, Anita Doherty, April Crowther-Gow, The City of Freeport Counsel, The Fawkes Family, The Seymour Family, Pat’s Nursing Home, The Inagua Clinic and the entire community of Great Inagua.

There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING; those wishing to sign the Book of Condolences, may do so at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.