Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MRS. ADA VIOLA KELLY-WILLIAMS, age 90 years of Bailey Town, Bimini will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Bailey Town, Bimini. Officiating will be Rev. Joel T. Rolle Senior Pastor assisted by Rev. Oriel Rolle and Rev. John Saunders. Interment will follow at Public Cemetery, North Bailey Town, Bimini.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her loving and devoted children: Ann Moxey, Debranker Edgecombe, Iva Jane Stuart, Dorasheen (Randy) Rolle, Pauline (Donald) McIntosh, Jada Carter, Ralph (Shirley) Levarity, Min. Jack (Francine) Levarity Sr., Amill Levarity, Lenny (Laura) Levarity Sr., Min. Accie (Pastor Lagean) Levarity Sr., and Garred (Violet) Gadoan; step-children: Cyril and Edith Williams; grandchildren: Tyrone (Jerrene) and Ulyesses Brennen, Cornell (Waynedell) Wallace, Rodney Dottin, Adassie, Melinda (Felix) and Bendra Rolle, Min. James (Charmine) and Cameron (Cindy) Edgecombe, Dr. Bianca (Keith) Richards, Alvin Stuart, Dr. Lissette Fernander, and Michaelette Roberts, Oscar Levarity Sr., and Felice Palacious, Cristal Levarity, Randalette Rolle and Crivantai Rolle, Adria Edgecombe, Torry King, Charles Levarity, Bianca, Daniel, and Lawton Rich and Anthony Carter, Renaldo and Rendell Levarity and Eltaro Hanna, Tremaine Wright (Torrie), Jack Jr. and Chosen Levarity, Chenique Pinder (Clyde), Kayrel Dorsett (Willis), Tyrel and Nakyre Levarity, Donavon Stirrup and Shantae Gibson, Lenny Jr., Linton and Levi Levarity, Angel, Jeremiah, and Accie Levarity Jr., Ronell (Karen), Delilah, Jahliyah and Jaheim Gadoan; seventy-nine (79) great-grandchildren; Sixteen (16) great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Birdie Edgecombe, Enith Dames, and Deaconess Verna Cooper; step-sister: Esmeralda Saunders; Sister-in-law: Maltina Kelly; Brother-in-law: Rev. Preston Cooper Sr.; nieces: Rosemary, Cora, Helen, Paula, Betty, Laverne, Garnell, Donna, Min. Maria (Rodney), Sharon (Jimmy), Christlyn, Veronica, Wendy, Nettie, Zellie, Indera, Curlean, Martha, Faye, Vanecha, Desiree, Annette, Olivia, Zina, Becky, Florence, Petralee (Ken), Vernita, Lyndean, Marchanell, Linda, Jerusha, Verona, Mahalia, Suelean, Cherokee and Shanequa, Melissa, Marie, LaShan and Portia; nephews: Rev. Lester (Martha), Steve (Jennifer), Lloyd (Elder Brenda), Dr. Whitfield, Nathan, Quincy, Rev. Preston Jr. (Carol), Dave (Silvia), Maurice, Corey (Marsha), Fernly (Brennymae), Alvin, Kacy (Janine), Charles, Kenneth, Jervis, Jarret, Rodger, Rochelle, Terrence, Martin, Cisco, Wilton, Benson, Dale Sr., Ellison Sr., Elsworth Sr. Kevin, Richard, Michael and Ricardo and Pastor Adam Levarity; cousins: Rev. Joel (Lady Edris), Min. Percell (Min. Philomena), Hartwell, Naaman, Bruce, Min. Todd, Min. Judith, Lenora, Rev. John (Dec. Cheryl), Dec. Olea (Elder Caren), Barbie, Christopher, Sandra, Evelyn, Shirley, Laura and Bonnie and a host of other relatives and friends in the entire community of Bimini. Special Thanks to: The Cathedral to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gateway Outreach Ministries, United Church of God, Our Lady & St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Born Again, B.T.I Catholic Church, Methodist Church, The Widows Club, Bimini Community Clinic, Rand Memorial Hospital, Broward Community, Cat Cay Crew, the entire Bimini community and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at The Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Bailey Town, Bimini on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.