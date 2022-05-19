Mrs. Albertha McKenzie formerly of Marathon Estates died at her residence in Garner, North Carolina on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A funeral Mass was held at Barnes Funeral Home in Clayton, North Carolina on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Interment was held at Selma Memorial Gardens in Selma, North Carolina.

She was predeceased by her husband, Livingstone McKenzie and her son Roger Ferguson.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters: Ivamae (Roger) Simmons, Patricia Robinson, Stephanie (Carsene) Higgs, Paulette Bing and Doreen Russell grandchildren: Superintendent of police 2010 Devon Robinson, Siobhan (Percy) Merritt, Frank (Sharon) Simmons, Roger Andrew (Heena) Simmons, Chantiel (Alfred Stevason) Griffin, Simeon (Clarissa) Robinson, Therron Arvin (La’Wanda) Simmons, Carsiya (Angelo) Ferguson, Nadia Higgs, Carsene (Malayah Jenkins) Higgs jr. Johnelle Williams, Sirena Russell; great grandchildren: Anaya, Devin, Andrew, Akash, Darius, Cyaan, Haleigh, Arian, Abhanae; Clevontae, Ephraim, Eliakim, Devon jr. Clavaughn, Clavez, Raquel, Stevason; Triynahje, Triynt, Angelo jr. Nathan, Zion, Roman, Calease; Jada, Michael, Marcus and Jahniyah, Godchildren: Pamela Moss and Brenda Laing; 3 sisters-in-law Doris McKenzie, Dame Marguerite Pindling and Priscilla Williams, one brother-in-law Sydney McKenzie. Numerous nieces and nephews, including Rose Miller. Other family members and friends including Alex and Caroline Lloyd, along with the present and former staff of Mrs Susan Lloyd, Andre Hutchinson and family, Salomie Gibson and family, Othnel McKenzie, Rudolph and Sandra Miller, Yvonne McKenzie, Cynthia Khan, Dean Patrick and Astrid Adderley, Veronica Cooper, Patricia Mitchell, Janet McKenzie, Janet Cox, Icelee Smith, Renee Lockhart, Cleomi Woods, Ingrid Moss, Sinador Brice and family, Mercilita O’Brien, the family of the Late Dorrington Ferguson including Sheila Ferguson; Rosemary Archer and family, Alicia Rahming and family, Kyron Strachan and family, Fredericka Martinborough and family, the Robinson family, other neighbors and friends in the Bahamas, the neighbors and friends at Bornean Drive, Garner, North Carolina especially Vanessa and Marvin Brown, Linda Barnett, Julio and Alicia Quinones, David and Kim Junius, Johnny and Jeffane as well as William and Leona Thackston; Archdeacon Keith Cartwright and St. Agnes Parish, Father Franklyn and Jennifer Colebrooke, Father Patrick Dominguez, Dr. Michael Sobeiro, Dr. Patricia Forte, The Wake Medical Hospital support team, numerous other friends and family too many to mention.



May she Rest in Peace and one day Rise in Glory