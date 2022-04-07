Funeral Service for MRS. ANITA LOUISE DOHERTY, age 73 years of #11 Ocean Hill Boulevard, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Norman Lightbourne, assisted by Fr. Colin Saunders, Canon Curtis Robinson, The Very Rev’d Harry J. L. Bain, The Venerable Earl Hepburn, Fr. Stephen Grant, Fr. Oswald Pinder, Fr. Jude Edomwonyi, Fr. Kirkland Russell and Rev. Marie Roach-Hepburn. Interment will follow atThe Columbarium & Remembrance Garden The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Embraced in the arms of the Lord, Anita – take your rest!

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Husband: John Patrick Doherty II; Son: John Patrick III ; Daughter-in-Law: Tara; Grandchildren: Sean-Ciaran, Hadyn ; Sisters: Deidre Martin, Candace deGregory, Eartha Carroll (Laclain), Porche Snell (Andre’); Brothers: Basil, Craig (Lorna), Kim (Dr. Sythela), Peter II (Defayne), Troy (Tanya), Kamaal (Heather), Kazim (Priti) and Peter (Michelle) deGregory, Sean Azeez (Sharon), Dexter and Derek Wilchombe; Nieces: Melissa Martin-Adderley (Sean), Dr. Alia Campbell, Candace “Jill” Newball (Garvin), Adrianna Carroll, Lesley-Ann Perpall, Janure’ Culmer, Nicole Hopkins (Anthony), Adrianna Simmons (Luciano), Dr. Simone Edgerton, Kelli, Diamond, Nairie, Maliya and Madison deGregory, Aneisa Faria, Karen Sharkey (Aiden), Catherine McNally (Arthur); Nephews: Adam Campbell, Raymond (Shanae) Culmer, Antony Sansone, Kim C.F., Peter III, Dax, Jace, Noah, Nolan and Mesrob deGregory, Dr. Tristan, Cameron and Brandon Carroll, Sasha Amow, Na-Sean and Noah Faria, Conor Doherty; Grandnieces: Koi and Zoe Adderley, Jai Martin, Naomi deGregory, Araya Campbell, Kalani Swaby, Ure Saunders, Daisy, Kate and Nora McNally; Grandnephews: Ace Adderley, Adam and Alijah Campbell, Logan Taylor, Gianno and Greyson Newball, Brody Culmer, Daniel Resto Jr., Shawn Hopkins, Amari Sansone, Charles Saunders III, Luke and Oscar Sharkey, Ernie McNally; Uncle: Sir Orville Turnquest; Brother-in-Law: Dr. Ciaran Doherty, Allison Campbell; Sister-in-law: Dr. Kate Doherty; Cousins Including: The families of Dr. Roop, Michael (Willie), Charles (Betty), Adlai, Ambri (Cherolyn) and Trevor (Devono) Moss, Greta Bain, Jasmine Strachan, Monique (Henry) Hepburn, Karen Marche, Shelley (Edward) Darville, Colin (Anna), Lester, Italia, Lavonda, Bethsheba, Dr. Crystal and Andy deGregory, , Kelsie Ellington, Renee Reid, Jerusha Smith, Jude Barr, Desmond (Amber), Larry (Cindy) Marcella and Denise deGregory, Daphne Miaoulis, Agnes, Maria, Donald, Maxwell, Jerome and Dave deGregory, Dave Foulkes and Family, Wendy Paul and Family, Tommy (Shawn) Turnquest, Caryl Lashley, Michelle (Edward) Fields, Delores Andrews and Family, Sandra Clarke and Family; Other relatives and close friends: Louis Moss and Family, Mikala Moss, Jeffrey deGregory, Kamaal Marche,Dr. Elizabeth Darville, Deborah (Donald) Archer and Family, Cynthia Wells and Family, Silvio Joseph, Siobhan, Shannon and Haile Doherty, Maureen Dolmont, Winifred Rawls, Cherrise Taylor Wayne Smith and Family, Cletis (Tiffany) Sweeting and Family, Judy McCartney, Churchill Tener-Knowles and Family, Katherine (Godfrey) Smith and Family, Loretta Butler-Turner and Family, The deGregoy’s, The Moss’s, The Farquharson’s, The D’Aguilar’s, The Lampkin’s, The Brown’s, The Martin’s, The Culmers,, The Bostwick’s, The Barrett’s, The Nesbitt’s, The Bruery’s, The Bowe’s, The Morrison’s, Antoinette Carroll, Veronica Grant, Karen Dyall, Lucia Mazoni, Janet Bodi, Bonnie Basden, Dionne Britton, Marva Armbrister and Family, Dr. Winston Forbes, Giselle Pelletier, David Wallace and Family, Cleopatra (Remiro) Russell, Cecile Thompson and Family, Curt Hollingsworth and Family, Florence Rolle and Family, Daisy Walker, Phenney McPhee, Lulamae Farquharson and Family, Desmond Bannister, Tanya Bowe-Wildgoose, Sandra Mortimer, Cathy Bellot and Family, Eleanor Saunders. Sophia Howden, Samuel Bethell, Anita Osbourne and Family, Linda Lewis, Fontella Brown, Shonete Norville-Smith, Indiana Cooper, Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe, Cynthia Cooper, Sonya Maingot and Family, Lorna Martin, Bishop Laish (Joanna) Boyd, Archdeacon Deacon Keith Cartwright, Dean Harry (Ann) Bain, Canon Curtis (Myrtis) Robinson, Canon Norman (Wendy) Lightbourne, Archdeacon Deacon Earl (Zoe) Hepburn, Fr. Deangelo (Tenessee) Bowe, Fr. James and Rev. Angela Palacious, Rev. Marie Roache- Hepburn, Family of Christ the King Pro Cathedral, Staff, Students and Alumni of FHS, FHAS, BMES, Pilot Club of Lucaya, BAAA, BACO.

“We know that there are others, far too many to mention by name. We ask those precious friends and family we have missed to forgive us as this was not intentional.”

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, 11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.