Obituaries

MRS. ANITA LOUISE DOHERTY

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 149 Less than a minute

MRS. ANITA LOUISE DOHERTY, age 73 of #11 Ocean Hill Boulevard, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: John Doherty Sr.; son: John Doherty Jr.; daughter-in-law: Tara Doherty; grandson: Sean Claran Doherty; granddaughter: Hadyn Doherty; sisters:  Deidre Martin; Candace Clarke; Eartha Carroll and Porche Snell; brothers: Basil, Craig, Kim, Jean, Peter, Peter, Troy, Kazim and Kamal deGregory; sister-in-law: Kathleen Doherty; brother-in-law: Ciaran Doherty; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Mrs. Doherty’s funeral service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 149 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Winton Frederick Farrington

Winton Frederick Farrington

6 hours ago
Photo of Dawn Elizabeth Culmer

Dawn Elizabeth Culmer

6 hours ago
Photo of Enid Moncur

Enid Moncur

6 hours ago
Photo of Deidre Dianne Donathan Pinder

Deidre Dianne Donathan Pinder

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker