MRS. ANITA LOUISE DOHERTY, age 73 of #11 Ocean Hill Boulevard, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: John Doherty Sr.; son: John Doherty Jr.; daughter-in-law: Tara Doherty; grandson: Sean Claran Doherty; granddaughter: Hadyn Doherty; sisters: Deidre Martin; Candace Clarke; Eartha Carroll and Porche Snell; brothers: Basil, Craig, Kim, Jean, Peter, Peter, Troy, Kazim and Kamal deGregory; sister-in-law: Kathleen Doherty; brother-in-law: Ciaran Doherty; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Mrs. Doherty’s funeral service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.