Mrs. Anna Ngan Yee Wong

 A funeral service for the late Mrs. Anna Ngan Yee Wong, age 76 of Yamacraw Hill Road, Nassau, The Bahamas who died at her residence, on Friday, 12th May, 2023, will be held at Centreville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Fifth Terrace Centreville, Nassau, on Thursday, 18th May, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Pastor Michael Toote will officiate and interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Gladstone Road and John F. Kennedy Drive, Nassau.

She is survived by her husband, Cheod Pen Brian Wong; sons, Deron, Chico and Garnet; grandsons, Alphonso, Kenrick, Cameron, Michael and Anthony; granddaughters, Brianna, Summer, Rachel, Nicole and Katherine; brothers, Shu Man, Tat Man and Sun Man; sister, Dip Yee; daughters-in-law, Angel, Milly and Li; brothers-in-law, James and Kan; sisters-in-law, Mae Keen, Suet Keen, Edith, Miah Ying, Yim Font, Yuk King and Jenny; and many other relatives and friends including, Susan, George, Kwok Lueng, Kwok Wai, Yuen Ling, Sing, Lindsay, Ana, Glenn, Jorge, Mabel, Carlos, Carol, Maggie, Annie, Johnny, Flora, Audie, Vivian, Cyrus, Yuko. Alistair, Benign, Betty, John Bee, Barry, Grace, Les, Stephanie, Timothy, Robbie, Debbie, Danny, Matthew, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Manli, Jason, Tom, Cindy, Richard, Eric, Sarah, Marvin, Angela, Chris, Jaden, Makenzie, Rowan, Anise, Howard, Austin, Brandon, Lawrence and family.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at The Chapel of Love, Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited, 19 Palmdale Avenue, Nassau on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and at the Church on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to service time.

Arrangements by Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.

