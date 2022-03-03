Obituaries

MRS. BETTY EMMALINE PRATT-MOXEY

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. BETTY EMMALINE PRATT-MOXEY, age 77 years of #169 Vancouver Road Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

She is predeceased by her Husband: Percival Alexander Moxey; Parents: Frederick James Pratt and Catherine Nairn Pratt.

She is survived by her Son: Frederick Moxey (Kelly); Daughters: Katherine Campbell, Phillippa Smith (Michael), Joycelyn Tate (Robert), Belinda Martin (Sterry Jr.) and Malissa Cooper (Chester Sr.); Grandchildren: Ayana Moxey, Elon Moxey, Devon Rahming, Bjorn Rahming (Kristina),  Agenor Rahming, Dexter Moxey, Phillip Smith, Asher Smith, Lorenzo Rahming, Wade Mackey, Rojade Tate, Rotario Tate, Gabriel Tate, Alverston Rolle, Steven Martin (Wynasha), Sterry Martin III, Symone Martin, Aaliyah Cooper, Chester Cooper Jr. and Chelsea Cooper; Sister: Grace Cash; Brothers: William Pratt (Kathleen) and Edward Pratt (Mary); and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

