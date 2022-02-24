Obituaries

MRS. BETTY EMMALINE PRATT-MOXEY,

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
80 1 minute read

MRS. BETTY EMMALINE PRATT-MOXEY, age 77 years of #169 Vancouver Road Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

She is predeceased by her Husband: Percival Alexander Moxey; Parents: Fredrick James Pratt and Catherine Nairn Pratt.

She is survived by her Daughters: Katherine Smith (Michael), Joycelyn Tate (Robert), Belinda Martin (Sterry Jr.)  and Melissa Cooper (Chester Sr.); Son: Fredrick Moxey (Kelly); Sister: Grace Cash; Brothers: William Pratt (Katherine) and Edward Pratt (Mary); Grandchildren: Ayana Moxey, Elon Moxey, Devon Rahming, Agenor Rahming, Dexter Moxey, Phillip Smith, Asher Smith, Wade Mackey, Rojade Tate, Rotario Tate, Gabriel Tate, Alverston Rolle, Sterry Martin III, Symone Martin, Chester Cooper Jr., Chelsea Cooper, Bijorn Rahming (Kristina) and Stevan Martin and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 2 hours ago
80 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Mr. Julian Tito King

Mr. Julian Tito King

14 mins ago
Photo of Kaycie Elizbeth Smith

Kaycie Elizbeth Smith

22 mins ago
Photo of Oscar Vaylonne Johnson

Oscar Vaylonne Johnson

29 mins ago
Photo of Earnel Rollington Hanna II “E.R.”

Earnel Rollington Hanna II “E.R.”

40 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker