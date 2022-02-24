MRS. BETTY EMMALINE PRATT-MOXEY, age 77 years of #169 Vancouver Road Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

She is predeceased by her Husband: Percival Alexander Moxey; Parents: Fredrick James Pratt and Catherine Nairn Pratt.

She is survived by her Daughters: Katherine Smith (Michael), Joycelyn Tate (Robert), Belinda Martin (Sterry Jr.) and Melissa Cooper (Chester Sr.); Son: Fredrick Moxey (Kelly); Sister: Grace Cash; Brothers: William Pratt (Katherine) and Edward Pratt (Mary); Grandchildren: Ayana Moxey, Elon Moxey, Devon Rahming, Agenor Rahming, Dexter Moxey, Phillip Smith, Asher Smith, Wade Mackey, Rojade Tate, Rotario Tate, Gabriel Tate, Alverston Rolle, Sterry Martin III, Symone Martin, Chester Cooper Jr., Chelsea Cooper, Bijorn Rahming (Kristina) and Stevan Martin and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.