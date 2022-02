Mrs. Betty Sands aged 74 years, of Sea Beach Estates, West Bay Street, died at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Margo and Carolyn; Son: Charles (Chuck); Grandchildren: Hannah, David, and Jonathan; Sister: Eleanor Russell; Brother: Ronald Taylor; Aunt: Thelma Taylor; Uncles: Donald and George Fernander; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.