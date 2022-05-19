DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. CASSANDRA MILLICENT TURNER age 52 years of #43 Ludford Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Nassau, New Providence died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Rev.Gerard Turner Sr.; Daughter: Geranda Turner-Taylor; Son: Gerard Turner Jr.; Father: Fredrick Gordon; Son-in-law: Stantino Taylor; Daughter-in-law: Terez Turner; Sisters: Margo McIntosh, Fredricka Gordon-Farr and Veronica Newry; Brothers: Raymond Gordon and Quinton Gordon; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.