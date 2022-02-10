Obituaries

MRS. EDWINA FREDERICA WILLIAMSON

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MRS. EDWINA FREDERICA WILLIAMSON, age 81 years of  #16 Maderia Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Matthew Town, Inagua died at Advent Health, Tampa, Florida on Monday, February 7, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Huel Williamson; Children: Patrice and Byron Johnson Vaughndural and Ann Strachan and Mavis Pinder-Smith; Grand Children: Shikara and Paul Fullerton, Lakimbriel Lightbourne, Jerry Lightbourne, Lowence Strachan, Alexiou Gibson, Lottie Strachan, Dr. Byron Johnson II, PharmD, Vaughndural Strachan Jr., Vashaun Strachan and Dior Smith; Great Grand children: Chalice and Yeshua Fullerton and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

