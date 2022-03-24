DEATH NOTICE

Retired Registered Nurse / Nursing Officer Grade III Mrs. Effie Caroline Sawyer age 89 years of #12 Baldwin Ave. and formerly of George Town, Exuma died at her residence on Sunday, March 20th, 2022.



She Survived by her son: Wayne Sawyer; daughters: Dale and Pamela Sawyer; sister: Rosalie Dillet; brother: Ambrose Smith; Numerous relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.